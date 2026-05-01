《Love Beyond Boundaries》 林亭价 《傳送幸福》5/2026

Deliver Happiness Hidden among the flowers, the five-colored bird, both striking and serene, seems to be resting or waiting for something. Your pen captures this moment of happiness. May this happiness reach your heart through your eyes. Perhaps in every moment it lingers, it brings happiness to those who observe it.





In this painting, a vividly colored bird rests quietly among a lush, dreamlike floral setting. The interplay of blue, red, and yellow hues creates a soft yet dynamic atmosphere, blurring the boundary between reality and imagination. The bird appears both alert and serene, inviting viewers to wonder—Is it resting, or waiting for something unseen?





Through expressive brushstrokes and layered colors, the artist captures a fleeting moment and transforms it into a visual expression of “happiness.” As viewers engage with the artwork, this sense of quiet beauty and emotional warmth extends beyond the canvas, gently reaching into their hearts. Perhaps, in every moment the bird pauses, happiness is being silently delivered to those who are willing to see it.





《傳送幸福》隱藏在花林間的五色鳥，驚豔且幽靜，不知它是在歇息，還是在等待著什麼？你筆存下著幸福的一刻。希望能藉由您的眼，將幸福傳至您的心。或許在它所駐足的每個時刻，總能將幸福傳給觀測到它的人。





畫面中，一隻色彩斑斕的鳥靜靜佇立於花林之間，彷彿融入周圍流動而夢幻的色彩之中。藍、紅、黃交織出的光影，使整體氛圍既靈動又柔和，呈現出一種介於現實與想像之間的詩意空間。這隻五色鳥神情專注而靜謐，讓人不禁思索：牠是在歇息，還是在等待某個重要的時刻？





以細膩而富有情感的筆觸，捕捉這稍縱即逝的瞬間，並試圖將「幸福」具象化於畫布之上。透過觀者的凝視，這份寧靜與美好被再次喚起，彷彿幸福不僅存在於畫中，也悄然流入每一位觀賞者的心中。或許，在這隻鳥停駐的每一刻，都是幸福被傳遞的瞬間。





林亭价 油畫 8F





Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.

https://lovebeyond.art/