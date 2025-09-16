The Strong Beginnings Project
Love Beyond Limits Gala Donors
645 S 2nd Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364, USA
Endless Love Sponsor (Main Event Sponsor)
$7,500
Exclusive recognition as the Gala’s Presenting Sponsor
(one spot available)
2 premium reserved tables (up to 20 tickets) with priority seating
Logo on all promotional materials
Prominent logo placement on gala webpage with link to your business
6 dedicated social media spotlights leading up to the event
Full-page ad or feature story in Gala program booklet
Stage recognition throughout the evening as the Presenting Sponsor
Option to provide a welcome message or short remarks during program
Inclusion in post-event press release and recognition as a key community partner
Sweetheart Sponsor (Major event sponsor)
$5,000
Recognition as a major event sponsor
2 reserved tables (up to 20 tickets)
Logo on gala flyers, posters, and signage
Logo and highlight on gala webpage
5 dedicated social media spotlights
Recognition from the stage during event program
Half-page ad in Gala program booklet
Cupid's Love Sponsor
$3,500
Choose one (limited availability):
Dinner Sponsor (logo on dinner menus)
Photo Booth Sponsor (logo on photo backdrop/prints)
Dessert Sponsor (logo on dessert table signage)
Take-Home Favor Sponsor (logo on guest favors)
PLUS:
1 reserved table (up to 10 tickets)
Logo and mention on gala webpage
3 dedicated social media spotlights
Recognition at the event
Quarter-page ad in Gala program booklet
Romance Sponsor
$2,500
1 reserved table (up to 10 tickets)
Logo on gala webpage
2 dedicated social media spotlights
Recognition during event program
Mention in Gala program booklet
Admirer Sponsor
$1,000
1 reserved table (up to 10 tickets)
Recognition at the event
Mention in Gala program booklet
1 dedicated social media spotlight
Heartfelt Sponsor
$500
Donation-only option if unable to attend
Logo on gala webpage
1 social media spotlight
Mention in Gala program booklet
