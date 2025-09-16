Love Beyond Limits Gala Donors

Exclusive recognition as the Gala’s Presenting Sponsor (one spot available)

2 premium reserved tables (up to 20 tickets) with priority seating

Logo on all promotional materials

Prominent logo placement on gala webpage with link to your business

6 dedicated social media spotlights leading up to the event

Full-page ad or feature story in Gala program booklet

Stage recognition throughout the evening as the Presenting Sponsor

Option to provide a welcome message or short remarks during program