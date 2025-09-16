Love Beyond Limits Gala Donors

645 S 2nd Ave

Yuma, AZ 85364, USA

Endless Love Sponsor (Main Event Sponsor)
$7,500
  • Exclusive recognition as the Gala’s Presenting Sponsor (one spot available)
  • 2 premium reserved tables (up to 20 tickets) with priority seating
  • Logo on all promotional materials
  • Prominent logo placement on gala webpage with link to your business
  • 6 dedicated social media spotlights leading up to the event
  • Full-page ad or feature story in Gala program booklet
  • Stage recognition throughout the evening as the Presenting Sponsor
  • Option to provide a welcome message or short remarks during program
  • Inclusion in post-event press release and recognition as a key community partner
Sweetheart Sponsor (Major event sponsor)
$5,000
  • Recognition as a major event sponsor
  • 2 reserved tables (up to 20 tickets)
  • Logo on gala flyers, posters, and signage
  • Logo and highlight on gala webpage
  • 5 dedicated social media spotlights
  • Recognition from the stage during event program
  • Half-page ad in Gala program booklet
Cupid's Love Sponsor
$3,500

Choose one (limited availability):

  • Dinner Sponsor (logo on dinner menus)
  • Photo Booth Sponsor (logo on photo backdrop/prints)
  • Dessert Sponsor (logo on dessert table signage)
  • Take-Home Favor Sponsor (logo on guest favors)

PLUS:

  • 1 reserved table (up to 10 tickets)
  • Logo and mention on gala webpage
  • 3 dedicated social media spotlights
  • Recognition at the event
  • Quarter-page ad in Gala program booklet
Romance Sponsor
$2,500
  • 1 reserved table (up to 10 tickets)
  • Logo on gala webpage
  • 2 dedicated social media spotlights
  • Recognition during event program
  • Mention in Gala program booklet
Admirer Sponsor
$1,000
  • 1 reserved table (up to 10 tickets)
  • Recognition at the event
  • Mention in Gala program booklet
  • 1 dedicated social media spotlight
Heartfelt Sponsor
$500
  • Donation-only option if unable to attend
  • Logo on gala webpage
  • 1 social media spotlight
  • Mention in Gala program booklet
