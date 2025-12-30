Hosted by

Rocky Mountain Ski Fest Foundation Inc

About this event

Love for the Ledfords

Marlin Club (3030 Harbor Dr

St. Augustine, FL 32084)

General Admission
$100

Admission includes dinner and two drink tickets for beer or wine. Soft drinks and water are complimentary.

10 Raffle Tickets
$30

Purchase a sheet of 10 raffle tickets in advance for specialty gift baskets to be raffled at the event.

20 Raffle Tickets
$50

Double your chances and save $10. Purchase 2 sheets of 10 raffle tickets in advance for specialty gift baskets to be raffled at the event.

Additional Donation for the Ledfords
Pay what you can

If you would like to make an additional donation, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Ledfords.

Extra Drink Tickets
$5

2 drink tickets valid for beer or wine are included with the purchase of a general admission ticket. This is for any additional beer or wine drinks. Soft drinks and water are complimentary.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!