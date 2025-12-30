Love for the Ledfords

Hosted by
About this event
St. Augustine, FL 32084)
Admission includes dinner and two drink tickets for beer or wine. Soft drinks and water are complimentary.
Purchase a sheet of 10 raffle tickets in advance for specialty gift baskets to be raffled at the event.
Double your chances and save $10. Purchase 2 sheets of 10 raffle tickets in advance for specialty gift baskets to be raffled at the event.
If you would like to make an additional donation, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Ledfords.
2 drink tickets valid for beer or wine are included with the purchase of a general admission ticket. This is for any additional beer or wine drinks. Soft drinks and water are complimentary.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!