Love Forward: Beads of Hope

This ticket includes participation for one person in Love Forward: Bracelets of Hope, a come-and-go beaded bracelet-making fundraiser.

Participants will create two bracelets—one to keep, and one to gift to a woman at Santa Maria Hostel as a message of hope and encouragement.





✨ This is a come-and-go event — arrive anytime during the event window and stay as long or as short as you’d like

✨ Open to youth, teens, and caregivers ages 12+

✨ All genders welcome

✨ Snacks and drinks welcome





Each person making bracelets must have their own ticket. Proceeds support Art in the Heart’s Summer Arts Camp.