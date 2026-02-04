Love Forward: Beads of Hope

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This ticket includes participation for one person in Love Forward: Bracelets of Hope, a come-and-go beaded bracelet-making fundraiser.
Participants will create two bracelets—one to keep, and one to gift to a woman at Santa Maria Hostel as a message of hope and encouragement.
✨ This is a come-and-go event — arrive anytime during the event window and stay as long or as short as you’d like
✨ Open to youth, teens, and caregivers ages 12+
✨ All genders welcome
✨ Snacks and drinks welcome
Each person making bracelets must have their own ticket. Proceeds support Art in the Heart’s Summer Arts Camp.
This ticket includes participation for two people — perfect for friends, siblings, or a caregiver and youth attending together.
Both participants will create two bracelets each—one to keep and one to gift to a woman at Santa Maria Hostel as a message of hope and encouragement.
✨ This is a come-and-go event — arrive anytime during the event window and stay as long or as short as you’d like
✨ Open to youth, teens, and caregivers ages 12+
✨ All genders welcome
✨ Snacks and drinks welcome
Each person making bracelets must be included in the ticket count. Proceeds support Art in the Heart’s Summer Arts Camp.
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