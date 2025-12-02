Love Giorgia's Shop

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Show your support on and off the course with our premium golf polo, featuring the signature Love, Giorgia “G” logo. Comfortable, classic, and full of purpose.
This cozy crew neck features our nonprofit logo and represents hope, strength, and love for childhood cancer warriors and NICU babies. Every purchase helps provide comfort, resources, and support to families when they need it most.
Soft, stylish, and meaningful—our signature hoodie supports childhood cancer and NICU families by funding programs that provide comfort items, encouragement, and critical support during some of life’s toughest moments.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!