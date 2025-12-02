Love Giorgia Corporation

Offered by

Love Giorgia Corporation

About this shop

Love Giorgia's Shop

G Logo Golf Polo item
G Logo Golf Polo
$50

Show your support on and off the course with our premium golf polo, featuring the signature Love, Giorgia “G” logo. Comfortable, classic, and full of purpose.

G Logo Crew Neck Sweatshirt
$50

This cozy crew neck features our nonprofit logo and represents hope, strength, and love for childhood cancer warriors and NICU babies. Every purchase helps provide comfort, resources, and support to families when they need it most.

G Logo Hoodie
$60

Soft, stylish, and meaningful—our signature hoodie supports childhood cancer and NICU families by funding programs that provide comfort items, encouragement, and critical support during some of life’s toughest moments.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!