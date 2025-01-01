Love House Kids Program Kickoff to Christmas Silent Auction

4320 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306, USA
Disney Holiday House, lights up and plays music. Guaranteed to add holiday cheer to your home!
ecozy countertop nugget ice maker, makes up to 33 lbs in a day. Self cleaning function.
Ryobi One+ electrostatic sprayer - tool only (no battery included). 1 Gallon capacity, 18V.
Festive Christmas themed votive candle lamp.
Animatronic praying angel.
Wurese portable carpet cleaner. Includes 3 tool attachments, stain deep cleaning, 54 oz water tank. (MSRP $400)
Airdiya cordless vacuum with attachments. 8-in-1 lightweight, self-standing edition. (MSRP $170)
AZ Cardinals gift set, featuring autographed football (with COA) signed by former Cardinal linebacker Kyzir White (#7), includes football themed ice cube mold and Cardinals soft-sided cooler.
Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy basket, includes candles, soaps, lotions, body creams, wallflower diffuser and scents, and a tote bag.
Enjoy a day at the beach with this igloo cooler, Disney beach towels, Stanley cup, and an assortment of outdoor games.
An assortment of Christmas themed items from Bath and Body works, including candles, diffusers, hand soaps, and lotions.
An assortment of treats, toys, and accessories for your favorite four legged friend!
Festive light up Christmas sign.
Krifey faux mink throw blanket, "Camel" color
Thanksgiving themed wreath, yard sign, and decorative pumpkin.
Shark RV915S self-emptying robot vacuum. (MSRP $500) Please note, exterior box does show signs of wear, however, the vacuum is brand new and has never been used.
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Getaway
5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $57.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $1,400
Hawaii Getaway
6-Day/5-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $90.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $250
Actual Value: $1,645
Cancun, Mexico Getaway
6-Day/5-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $39.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $1,280
Dublin, Ireland Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $55.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $997
Edinburgh, Scotland Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $68.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $900
Lake Tahoe, Nevada Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $65.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $947
Las Vegas, Nevada Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $34.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $970
Maldives Getaway
6-Day/5-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $90.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $250
Actual Value: $2,285
Melbourne, Australia Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $50.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $895
Miami, Florida Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $76.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $857
Milan, Italy Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $50.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $997
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $66.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $785
Nashville, Tennessee Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $73.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $997
New Orleans, Louisiana Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $63.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $785
New York, New York Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $90.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $980
Niagara Falls, Ontario Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $48.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $827
Orlando, Florida Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $57.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $785
Paris, France Getaway
5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $62.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $967
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Getaway
5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $55.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $1,185
Rome, Italy Getaway
5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $41.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $936
San Diego, California Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $80.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $926
Sydney, Australia Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $38.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $895
Toronto, Canada Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $51.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $827
Venice, Italy Getaway
5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $47.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $977
Virginia Beach, Virginia Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $59.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $895
Trader Joe's gift basket full of goodies!
Embellished, Tik Tok inspired bag/purse.
Set of 3 Disney Christmas Lanterns. Light up holiday action.
Set of 3 wooden bowls from India. One large serving bown and 2 smaller bowls.
Google Nest Thermostat
