Love House Kids Program Kickoff to Christmas Silent Auction

Disney Holiday House item
Disney Holiday House
$125

Starting bid

Disney Holiday House, lights up and plays music. Guaranteed to add holiday cheer to your home!

Calphalon 14 Piece Knife Set item
Calphalon 14 Piece Knife Set
$75

Starting bid

ecozy Countertop Ice Maker item
ecozy Countertop Ice Maker
$125

Starting bid

ecozy countertop nugget ice maker, makes up to 33 lbs in a day. Self cleaning function.

Ryobi One+ Electrostatic Sprayer (tool only) item
Ryobi One+ Electrostatic Sprayer (tool only)
$50

Starting bid

Ryobi One+ electrostatic sprayer - tool only (no battery included). 1 Gallon capacity, 18V.

Pflatzgraff Winterberry Votive Lamp item
Pflatzgraff Winterberry Votive Lamp
$20

Starting bid

Festive Christmas themed votive candle lamp.

Motion Praying Angel item
Motion Praying Angel
$20

Starting bid

Animatronic praying angel.

Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner item
Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner item
Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
$125

Starting bid

Wurese portable carpet cleaner. Includes 3 tool attachments, stain deep cleaning, 54 oz water tank. (MSRP $400)

Airdiya Cordless Vacuum Cleaner item
Airdiya Cordless Vacuum Cleaner item
Airdiya Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$75

Starting bid

Airdiya cordless vacuum with attachments. 8-in-1 lightweight, self-standing edition. (MSRP $170)

Cardinals Gift Set item
Cardinals Gift Set
$75

Starting bid

AZ Cardinals gift set, featuring autographed football (with COA) signed by former Cardinal linebacker Kyzir White (#7), includes football themed ice cube mold and Cardinals soft-sided cooler.

Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy Basket item
Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy Basket item
Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy Basket
$50

Starting bid

Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy basket, includes candles, soaps, lotions, body creams, wallflower diffuser and scents, and a tote bag.

Beach Day Basket item
Beach Day Basket item
Beach Day Basket
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a day at the beach with this igloo cooler, Disney beach towels, Stanley cup, and an assortment of outdoor games.

Bath and Body Works Christmas Basket item
Bath and Body Works Christmas Basket item
Bath and Body Works Christmas Basket
$50

Starting bid

An assortment of Christmas themed items from Bath and Body works, including candles, diffusers, hand soaps, and lotions.

Doggy Basket item
Doggy Basket
$40

Starting bid

An assortment of treats, toys, and accessories for your favorite four legged friend!

Christmas Sign Decor item
Christmas Sign Decor
$55

Starting bid

Festive light up Christmas sign.

Krifey Faux Mink Blanket item
Krifey Faux Mink Blanket item
Krifey Faux Mink Blanket
$50

Starting bid

Krifey faux mink throw blanket, "Camel" color

Thanksgiving/Fall Themed Decor item
Thanksgiving/Fall Themed Decor item
Thanksgiving/Fall Themed Decor item
Thanksgiving/Fall Themed Decor
$40

Starting bid

Thanksgiving themed wreath, yard sign, and decorative pumpkin.

Chefman 3.5 L Air Fryer item
Chefman 3.5 L Air Fryer item
Chefman 3.5 L Air Fryer
$30

Starting bid

Shark EZ Robot RV915S item
Shark EZ Robot RV915S item
Shark EZ Robot RV915S item
Shark EZ Robot RV915S
$200

Starting bid

Shark RV915S self-emptying robot vacuum. (MSRP $500) Please note, exterior box does show signs of wear, however, the vacuum is brand new and has never been used.

Cabo San Lucas Getaway item
Cabo San Lucas Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Getaway


5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Item Description


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $57.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $1,400

Hawaiian Getaway item
Hawaiian Getaway
$250

Starting bid

Hawaii Getaway


6-Day/5-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $90.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $250


Actual Value: $1,645

Cancun Getaway item
Cancun Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Cancun, Mexico Getaway


6-Day/5-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $39.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $1,280

Dublin Getaway item
Dublin Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Dublin, Ireland Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $55.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $997

Edinburgh Getaway item
Edinburgh Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Edinburgh, Scotland Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $68.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $900

Lake Tahoe Getaway item
Lake Tahoe Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Lake Tahoe, Nevada Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $65.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $947

Las Vegas Getaway item
Las Vegas Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Las Vegas, Nevada Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $34.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $970

Maldives Getaway item
Maldives Getaway
$250

Starting bid

Maldives Getaway


6-Day/5-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $90.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $250


Actual Value: $2,285

Melbourne, Australia Getaway item
Melbourne, Australia Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Melbourne, Australia Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $50.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $895

Miami Getaway item
Miami Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Miami, Florida Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $76.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $857

Milan Getaway item
Milan Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Milan, Italy Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $50.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $997

Myrtle Beach Getaway item
Myrtle Beach Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $66.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $785

Nashville Getaway item
Nashville Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Nashville, Tennessee Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $73.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $997

New Orleans Getaway item
New Orleans Getaway
$200

Starting bid

New Orleans, Louisiana Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $63.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $785

New York Getaway item
New York Getaway
$200

Starting bid

New York, New York Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $90.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $980

Niagara Falls, Ontario Getaway item
Niagara Falls, Ontario Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Niagara Falls, Ontario Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $48.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $827

Orlando Getaway item
Orlando Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Orlando, Florida Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $57.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $785

Paris, France Getaway item
Paris, France Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Paris, France Getaway


5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $62.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $967

Punta Cana Getaway item
Punta Cana Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Getaway


5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $55.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $1,185

Rome, Italy Getaway item
Rome, Italy Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Rome, Italy Getaway


5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $41.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $936

San Diego Getaway item
San Diego Getaway
$200

Starting bid

San Diego, California Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $80.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $926

Sydney, Australia Getaway item
Sydney, Australia Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Sydney, Australia Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $38.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $895

Toronto, Canada Getaway item
Toronto, Canada Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Toronto, Canada Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $51.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $827

Venice, Italy Getaway item
Venice, Italy Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Venice, Italy Getaway


5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $47.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $977

Virginia Beach Getaway item
Virginia Beach Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Virginia Beach, Virginia Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Item Description


Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $59.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $895

Trader Joe's Basket item
Trader Joe's Basket
$50

Starting bid

Trader Joe's gift basket full of goodies!

Tik Tok Inspired Trader Joe's Bag item
Tik Tok Inspired Trader Joe's Bag
$50

Starting bid

Embellished, Tik Tok inspired bag/purse.

Disney Christmas Lanterns item
Disney Christmas Lanterns item
Disney Christmas Lanterns
$100

Starting bid

Set of 3 Disney Christmas Lanterns. Light up holiday action.

Set of 3 Bowls item
Set of 3 Bowls
$25

Starting bid

Set of 3 wooden bowls from India. One large serving bown and 2 smaller bowls.

Google Nest Thermostat item
Google Nest Thermostat
$75

Starting bid

Google Nest Thermostat

