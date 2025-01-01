Love House Kids Program Kickoff to Christmas Silent Auction

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Getaway





5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package





Please note: Getaway prizes are limited to one per household. Winners will need to provide their email address and cell phone number once the auction closes.





Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $57.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.





Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the Love House Kids Program. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.





Opening Bid: $200





Actual Value: $1,400