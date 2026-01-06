"Love In Action" Valentine Sneaker Ball Fundraiser

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About this event
Priority entry, Unlimited Refreshments, 1 raffle tickets & 1 Photo Booth print!
4 Complimentary Event Tickets
4 EYT Branded Swag Bags
VIP Table
Complimentary Mocktail Bottles for Table
2 Raffle Tickets per Event Ticket
4 Photo Booth Prints
Special acknowledgement during event
Recognition on all event Marketing (flyers, social media, program & step & Repeat Backdrop.
All Platinum Perks + Dinner for 2 at a San Diego Local Fine Dining Restaurant
10 left!
10 Event Entry
*Perks of the VIP Ticket!
Can't make it to the event but still want to show your support? Our Supporter Ticket is perfect for you! By purchasing it, you'll contribute to our cause and help us make a difference, even if you can’t attend in person."
All inclusive!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!