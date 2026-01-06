Empowering Together Association

Hosted by

Empowering Together Association

About this event

"Love In Action" Valentine Sneaker Ball Fundraiser

2031 Commercial St

San Diego, CA 92113, USA

VIP Admission
$25

Priority entry, Unlimited Refreshments, 1 raffle tickets & 1 Photo Booth print!

Platinum Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Complimentary Event Tickets

4 EYT Branded Swag Bags

VIP Table

Complimentary Mocktail Bottles for Table

2 Raffle Tickets per Event Ticket

4 Photo Booth Prints

Special acknowledgement during event

Recognition on all event Marketing (flyers, social media, program & step & Repeat Backdrop.


Diamond Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

All Platinum Perks + Dinner for 2 at a San Diego Local Fine Dining Restaurant

Group Rate
$150

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 Event Entry

*Perks of the VIP Ticket!

Community Supporter
Pay what you can

Can't make it to the event but still want to show your support? Our Supporter Ticket is perfect for you! By purchasing it, you'll contribute to our cause and help us make a difference, even if you can’t attend in person."

Special Guest
Pay what you can

All inclusive!

Add a donation for Empowering Together Association

$

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