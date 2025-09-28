Yolanys Hope
Love is blueprint. A Dinner with Purpose - YOLANY'S HOPE
5488 US-441
Nicholson, GA 30565, USA
Legacy Builder Table
$2,000
Premier table at the dinner event
Advertisement on our social media and at the event.
Yolany's Hope swag bag
8 raffle tickets
8 seats/meals
Dream Builder Table
$1,500
Table at the dinner
Advertisement on our social media
Yolany's Hope T-shirt
2 raffle tickets
8 seats/meals
Hope Builder Table
$750
Table at the dinner
1 raffle tickets
8 seats/meals
Individual
$100
Individual seat
Ticket for meal
