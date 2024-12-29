Love is in the Hair / Silent Auction

Valued at $3,500.00 Stunning Hand-carved Olive-wood from Jerusalem, beautifully maintained. Pieces include Jesus, manger, Mary, Joseph, 3 Kings, 3 shepherds, 2 sheep, one donkey, 1 cow, angel in a Stable w/music box. 25"x15"x18.5"
Valued at $3,500.00 Stunning Hand-carved Olive-wood from Jerusalem, beautifully maintained. Pieces include Jesus, manger, Mary, Joseph, 3 Kings, 3 shepherds, 2 sheep, one donkey, 1 cow, angel in a Stable w/music box. 25"x15"x18.5"
Mayacoo Lakes Country Club Four-some
$350
Starting bid
4 Guests and Cart Fees included. Between May 1st and Oct 31st 2025.
Exceptional Golf
Mayacoo is where 18 distinctive challenges await players of every skill level. Here is where brute strength gives way to shot making and course management and you hone your game to its finest edge.
Lalique Champs-Elysées Large Bowl 18"
$350
Starting bid
Inspired by falling leaves along the famed Champs-Elysées, this beautifully detailed crystal bowl creates an elegant centerpiece. Large - 18"
Rythm Cafe
$50
Starting bid
Dyson Hair Dryer
$195
Starting bid
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Banyan Golf Club Four-some
$400
Starting bid
Valid 5/15 - 10/01 2025 4 Guests and Cart Fees. ( Other restrictions apply)
The course was designed by golf architect Joe Lee, noted for his work on the NCR Golf course in Dayton, Ohio, home of the 1969 PGA Championship. After seeing Banyan for the first time, Lee was quoted as saying "This place is majestic! All you have to do is listen and the land will tell you what to do". Lee thought the shell pits presented opportunity to allow for rare elevation. The 13th tee, with its 36 foot elevation was at one time the highest elevation in South Florida.
Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches
$50
Starting bid
Four Complimentary Tickets to an eligible Spring Training Game
Roccos Tacos
$25
Starting bid
Invisalign
$300
Starting bid
Marcello's La Sirena
$50
Starting bid
Palm Beach Symphony
$95
Starting bid
Two Premiere Tickets for a 24/25 Palm Beach Symphony Materworks Cocert.
Pop Stroke Eat, Putt, Drink
$60
Starting bid
4 golf passes
Enhance your visit with a flavorful culinary experience at our full-service restaurant. Indulge in an array of fan-favorite dishes, all crafted in-house from scratch. Our menu caters to every palate, featuring shareable appetizers, burgers, wraps, fresh salads, tacos, and an ice cream parlor with custom milkshakes for a sweet finish.
Embark on a mini-golf adventure at our oasis-like destination, featuring two meticulously designed 18-hole putting courses. Each course mirrors the challenge and excitement of a traditional golf setup, complete with synthetic fairways, tricky bunkers, and unpredictable rough patches—all played with just a putter in hand!
Pop a seat at our lively sports bar scene, where you can catch the latest games while enjoying a diverse selection of craft beers, premium spirits, and expertly crafted cocktails. Order directly on our mobile app to get your drink delivered right to you on the course, ensuring you never miss a moment of the fun!
Maison Carlos
$80
Starting bid
Turtle Creek Club Four-some
$350
Starting bid
Golf Foursome with Carts
May 1 - Oct 1 2025
Turtle Creek Club has become one of the premier golf destinations in South Florida, located in the Tequesta / Jupiter area. The golf course was originally designed by Gentleman Joe Lee in 1969. He always considered Turtle Creek Club to be one of his finest accomplishments. With good reason, it is appealing to the average golfer and still challenging to the highly skilled player. The golf course was redone in 2003 when there was a conversion to paspalum grass on the tees, fairways, and rough, and tifeagle greens. It was Joe Lee’s vision at that time to remove excess undergrowth, palmetto bushes and trees to open up the course and make it more playable.
Michael Kors Jet Set Pocket Tote
$80
Starting bid
Michael Kors Jet Set Pocket Tote new without tags. This lightweight tote has 3 compartments with a centre zip divider. The convenient front pocket conceals 6 card slots and there are also ample pockest in the bag. The perfect tote for carrying the daily necessities in style. Colour: Luggage. Shoulder/Tote Bag Saffiano Calf Leather. Detatchable Michael Kors Logo Medallion on Front. Exterior front Slip Pocket with Magnetic Snap Button Closure. Double Buckled Adjustable Leather Shoulder Straps-3 compartments in total. Top Zip Closure with Center Zip Divider 1 interior zip pocket; 4 Slide pockets 1 key clip. Metal Feet, Gold-Toned Hardware. Signature Fabric Lining.
City Cellar Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
City Cellar, West Palm Beach top restaurant with award winning wine collection, critically acclaimed menu. Featuring daily specials and happy hour.
Jewel Bistro
$50
Starting bid
Nova Lash / Lets Talk Makeup Studio
$70
Starting bid
A 20 min Photo Shoot
$50
Starting bid
Allee Mackey Photography
Expires Jan 2026
Oceano Kitchen
$50
Starting bid
Abacoa Golf Club
$300
Starting bid
Foursome and carts May 1 - Oct 31 2025
Restrictions apply
More than simply an amenity, the Abacoa Golf Club is intended to be a community resource, an asset that can be shared. The golf course makes what is essentially open space more accessible. It is a public course, with no membership requirements. At the same time the course is designed to be of championship caliber, bringing challenge to the play and satisfaction to the game. Whether birdie or bogey, golf at the Abacoa Golf Club follows the course of the game, which is to make it an integral part of its surroundings.
Elisabetta's Ristorante Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Classic Italian Eatery by Chef Lisabet Summa and Big Time Restaurant Group. Open in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach. Lunch, Brunch, Dinner, Online Ordering
Handyman Services
$150
Starting bid
Half day of handyman services at your home valued at $400
Gas Gift Cards
$30
Starting bid
Includes one $25 Wawa gift card and one $25 Exxon Mobile gift card
