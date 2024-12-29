Lifes Changes Palm Beach County Inc

Hosted by

Lifes Changes Palm Beach County Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Love is in the Hair / Silent Auction

Pick-up location

If attending, you may pick up at the close of the luncheon; If not attending, please call 561-683-1000 to schedule a time for pickup at Life's Changes at 2250 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd ste 110, West Palm Beach, FL 33409; Pickup must be made by February 28, 2025.

Hand-carved Olive Wood Nativity item
Hand-carved Olive Wood Nativity
$400

Starting bid

Valued at $3,500.00 Stunning Hand-carved Olive-wood from Jerusalem, beautifully maintained. Pieces include Jesus, manger, Mary, Joseph, 3 Kings, 3 shepherds, 2 sheep, one donkey, 1 cow, angel in a Stable w/music box. 25"x15"x18.5"
Mayacoo Lakes Country Club Four-some item
Mayacoo Lakes Country Club Four-some item
Mayacoo Lakes Country Club Four-some
$350

Starting bid

Valued at $700.00 4 Guests and Cart Fees included. Between May 1st and Oct 31st 2025. (Other restrictions apply) Exceptional Golf Mayacoo is where 18 distinctive challenges await players of every skill level. Here is where brute strength gives way to shot making and course management and you hone your game to its finest edge.
Lalique Champs-Elysées Large Bowl 18" item
Lalique Champs-Elysées Large Bowl 18"
$350

Starting bid

Estimated value $2,000 Inspired by falling leaves along the famed Champs-Elysées, this beautifully detailed crystal bowl creates an elegant centerpiece. Large - 18"
Rythm Cafe item
Rythm Cafe item
Rythm Cafe item
Rythm Cafe
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate Rythm Cafe 3800 South Dixie Highway West Palm Beach, FL 33405 561-833-3406
Dyson Hair Dryer item
Dyson Hair Dryer
$195

Starting bid

Value--$300 @ Costco Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Banyan Golf Club Four-some item
Banyan Golf Club Four-some item
Banyan Golf Club Four-some
$400

Starting bid

Valued at $800.00 Valid 5/15 - 10/01 2025 4 Guests and Cart Fees. ( Other restrictions apply) The course was designed by golf architect Joe Lee, noted for his work on the NCR Golf course in Dayton, Ohio, home of the 1969 PGA Championship. After seeing Banyan for the first time, Lee was quoted as saying "This place is majestic! All you have to do is listen and the land will tell you what to do". Lee thought the shell pits presented opportunity to allow for rare elevation. The 13th tee, with its 36 foot elevation was at one time the highest elevation in South Florida.
Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches item
Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $120.00 Four Complimentary Tickets to an eligible Spring Training Game
Roccos Tacos item
Roccos Tacos item
Roccos Tacos item
Roccos Tacos
$25

Starting bid

$50.00 Gift Certificate Rocco's Tacos
Invisalign item
Invisalign item
Invisalign
$300

Starting bid

$1000.00 Certificate towards Orthodonic treatment by McCanels Orthodontics. Adults, Children and Teens Invisalign, Invisalign teen clear braces and silver braces. Free exam must be completed by March 2026
Marcello's La Sirena item
Marcello's La Sirena item
Marcello's La Sirena item
Marcello's La Sirena
$50

Starting bid

$100.00 Gift Card Marcello's La Serina 6316 South Dixie Highway West Palm Beach, FL 33405 561-585 3128
Palm Beach Symphony item
Palm Beach Symphony item
Palm Beach Symphony
$95

Starting bid

Valued at $190.00 Two Premiere Tickets for a 24/25 Palm Beach Symphony Materworks Cocert.
Pop Stroke Eat, Putt, Drink item
Pop Stroke Eat, Putt, Drink item
Pop Stroke Eat, Putt, Drink item
Pop Stroke Eat, Putt, Drink
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $120.00 4 golf passes Enhance your visit with a flavorful culinary experience at our full-service restaurant. Indulge in an array of fan-favorite dishes, all crafted in-house from scratch. Our menu caters to every palate, featuring shareable appetizers, burgers, wraps, fresh salads, tacos, and an ice cream parlor with custom milkshakes for a sweet finish. Embark on a mini-golf adventure at our oasis-like destination, featuring two meticulously designed 18-hole putting courses. Each course mirrors the challenge and excitement of a traditional golf setup, complete with synthetic fairways, tricky bunkers, and unpredictable rough patches—all played with just a putter in hand! Pop a seat at our lively sports bar scene, where you can catch the latest games while enjoying a diverse selection of craft beers, premium spirits, and expertly crafted cocktails. Order directly on our mobile app to get your drink delivered right to you on the course, ensuring you never miss a moment of the fun!
Maison Carlos item
Maison Carlos item
Maison Carlos item
Maison Carlos
$80

Starting bid

$150.00 Gift Certificate Maison Carlos Resturant 3010 South Dixie Highway West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Turtle Creek Club Four-some item
Turtle Creek Club Four-some item
Turtle Creek Club Four-some item
Turtle Creek Club Four-some
$350

Starting bid

Valued $700.00 Golf Foursome with Carts May 1 - Oct 1 2025 Turtle Creek Club has become one of the premier golf destinations in South Florida, located in the Tequesta / Jupiter area. The golf course was originally designed by Gentleman Joe Lee in 1969. He always considered Turtle Creek Club to be one of his finest accomplishments. With good reason, it is appealing to the average golfer and still challenging to the highly skilled player. The golf course was redone in 2003 when there was a conversion to paspalum grass on the tees, fairways, and rough, and tifeagle greens. It was Joe Lee’s vision at that time to remove excess undergrowth, palmetto bushes and trees to open up the course and make it more playable. Turtle Creek Club has become one of the premier golf destinations in South Florida, located in the Tequesta / Jupiter area. The golf course was originally designed by Gentleman Joe Lee in 1969. He always considered Turtle Creek Club to be one of his finest accomplishments. With good reason, it is appealing to the average golfer and still challenging to the highly skilled player. The golf course was redone in 2003 when there was a conversion to paspalum grass on the tees, fairways, and rough, and tifeagle greens. It was Joe Lee’s vision at that time to remove excess undergrowth, palmetto bushes and trees to open up the course and make it more playable.
Michael Kors Jet Set Pocket Tote item
Michael Kors Jet Set Pocket Tote
$80

Starting bid

Value $198.00 Michael Kors Jet Set Pocket Tote new without tags. This lightweight tote has 3 compartments with a centre zip divider. The convenient front pocket conceals 6 card slots and there are also ample pockest in the bag. The perfect tote for carrying the daily necessities in style. Colour: Luggage. Shoulder/Tote Bag Saffiano Calf Leather. Detatchable Michael Kors Logo Medallion on Front. Exterior front Slip Pocket with Magnetic Snap Button Closure. Double Buckled Adjustable Leather Shoulder Straps-3 compartments in total. Top Zip Closure with Center Zip Divider 1 interior zip pocket; 4 Slide pockets 1 key clip. Metal Feet, Gold-Toned Hardware. Signature Fabric Lining.
City Cellar Gift Card item
City Cellar Gift Card item
City Cellar Gift Card item
City Cellar Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Value $50.00 City Cellar, West Palm Beach top restaurant with award winning wine collection, critically acclaimed menu. Featuring daily specials and happy hour.
Jewel Bistro item
Jewel Bistro item
Jewel Bistro item
Jewel Bistro
$50

Starting bid

$100.00 Gift Certificate Jewel Bistro 830 North Dixie Hwy Lake Worth Beach, Fl 33460
Nova Lash / Lets Talk Makeup Studio item
Nova Lash / Lets Talk Makeup Studio
$70

Starting bid

$140.00 gift card to: Let's Talk Makeup Studio 480 Hibiscus Street, Suite 104 West Palm Beach, FL 561-366-9994
A 20 min Photo Shoot item
A 20 min Photo Shoot
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $100 Allee Mackey Photography Expires Jan 2026
Oceano Kitchen item
Oceano Kitchen item
Oceano Kitchen item
Oceano Kitchen
$50

Starting bid

$100.00 Gift certificate Oceano Kitchen 512 Lucerne Ave. Lake Worth Beach, Fl 33460
Abacoa Golf Club item
Abacoa Golf Club item
Abacoa Golf Club item
Abacoa Golf Club
$300

Starting bid

Value $500.00 Foursome and carts May 1 - Oct 31 2025 Restrictions apply More than simply an amenity, the Abacoa Golf Club is intended to be a community resource, an asset that can be shared. The golf course makes what is essentially open space more accessible. It is a public course, with no membership requirements. At the same time the course is designed to be of championship caliber, bringing challenge to the play and satisfaction to the game. Whether birdie or bogey, golf at the Abacoa Golf Club follows the course of the game, which is to make it an integral part of its surroundings.
Elisabetta's Ristorante Gift Card item
Elisabetta's Ristorante Gift Card item
Elisabetta's Ristorante Gift Card item
Elisabetta's Ristorante Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Value $50.00 Classic Italian Eatery by Chef Lisabet Summa and Big Time Restaurant Group. Open in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach. Lunch, Brunch, Dinner, Online Ordering
Handyman Services item
Handyman Services
$150

Starting bid

The Handyman Can! Half day of handyman services at your home valued at $400
Gas Gift Cards item
Gas Gift Cards
$30

Starting bid

Value: $50 Includes one $25 Wawa gift card and one $25 Exxon Mobile gift card

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!