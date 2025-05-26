Hosted by

Love Kylie Foundation 2025 Golf Outing Silent Auction

Rattlesnake Ridge Golf Club Foursome
$250

Starting bid

Value: $500. One 18-hole round at Rattlesnake Ridge Golf Club for four players.

Uptown Westerville Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value: $150

2 Tickets to OU at Ohio State Football Game + OSU T-Shirt
$300

Starting bid

Value: $600. 2 tickets to Ohio University at Ohio State football game on September 13, at 7 PM. Section 17A, Row 14, Seats 5 & 6 (cushioned stadium chairs included). Plus one "The Shoe" t-shirt by local company, Baylor Twine!

Gingham Galore Bath & Body Works Basket
$125

Starting bid

Value: $275. $50 Bath & Body Works gift card and Gingham scented products: perfume, cream, body wash, travel hand cream, shampoo, room spray, sponge, candle, mini mist, hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer holder, sponge, chapstick.

The Medallion Club
$250

Starting bid

Value: $500. One 18-hole round of golf including carts for four players.

Men's Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph 43 mm Watch
$300

Starting bid

Value: $675

Rose Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value: $105. Wine glasses, 2 bottles of rose, 2 cans of House Wine rose, cork screw, 2 bags of chocolate, napkins, candle.

Trim & Tidy, Beard & Body Men's Grooming Products
$125

Starting bid

Value: $270. Tea tree shampoo, conditioner, leave in conditioner, styling texture powder, fiber paste, beard/tattoo oil, Hummingbird grooming kit with trimmer, silver toning shampoo, hair & beard pudding, matte cream, styling jam, texture spray.

Northstar Golf Club Foursome
$250

Starting bid

Value: $500. One 18-hole round of golf for four players at Northstar Golf Club.

Milwaukee Packout and Radio
$200

Starting bid

Value: $650

Scioto Reserve Country Club Foursome
$275

Starting bid

Value: $575. One 18-hole round of golf, including cart fees, for four players at Scioto Reserve Country Club.

Pet Care Basket
$75

Starting bid

Value: $150. Blanket, book, dog treats, disc toy, mug, sugar scrub, chapstick, tea, dog toys, $50 Wholistic Pet Care Voucher

Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon 2024 Release
$150

Starting bid

Value: $300. Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon, 2024 release, two glasses, tray, and snack mix.

Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club Foursome
$275

Starting bid

Value: $575. One 18-hole round of golf, including cart fees, for four players at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club.

Ride Tribe Cycling Basket
$150

Starting bid

Value: $540. 3 months free ride certificates, hat, t-shirt, coffee mug, 2 tumblers

1 hour Photo Session with Candid Kama Photography
$100

Starting bid

Value: $200

Bourbon Basket
$200

Starting bid

Value: $500. Blanton's, Buffalo Trace, Four Roses Small Batch Select, Willet Small Batch, Sazerac Rye, Whistlepig 12

The Lakes Golf and Country Club Threesome*
$175

Starting bid

Value: $370. One 18-hole round of golf and cart fees for 3 people *to be played with Todd Hampton at The Lakes Golf and Country Club. (Details to contact Todd Provided on certificate).

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Whisky
$60

Starting bid

Value: $120

One bottle Johnnie Walker Blue Label Whisky.

Blues Hog Barbecue Basket
$70

Starting bid

Value: $150

4 koozies

1 original dry rub 6 oz. seasoning

1 bold & beefy 6 oz. seasoning

1 sweet & savory 6 oz. seasoning

1 Large Shirt

1 Tennessee Red BBQ Sauce

1 Smokey Mountain BBQ sauce

1 Original BBQ Sauce

1 Raspberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce

1 Champions’ Blend BBQ Sauce 

1 Whiskey Blues BBQ Sauce

