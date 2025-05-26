Love Kylie Foundation 2025 Golf Outing Silent Auction

Hosted by
350 Bent Tree Rd, Sunbury, OH 43074, USA
Value: $500. One 18-hole round at Rattlesnake Ridge Golf Club for four players.
Value: $150
Value: $600. 2 tickets to Ohio University at Ohio State football game on September 13, at 7 PM. Section 17A, Row 14, Seats 5 & 6 (cushioned stadium chairs included). Plus one "The Shoe" t-shirt by local company, Baylor Twine!
Value: $275. $50 Bath & Body Works gift card and Gingham scented products: perfume, cream, body wash, travel hand cream, shampoo, room spray, sponge, candle, mini mist, hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer holder, sponge, chapstick.
Value: $500. One 18-hole round of golf including carts for four players.
Value: $675
Value: $105. Wine glasses, 2 bottles of rose, 2 cans of House Wine rose, cork screw, 2 bags of chocolate, napkins, candle.
Value: $270. Tea tree shampoo, conditioner, leave in conditioner, styling texture powder, fiber paste, beard/tattoo oil, Hummingbird grooming kit with trimmer, silver toning shampoo, hair & beard pudding, matte cream, styling jam, texture spray.
Value: $500. One 18-hole round of golf for four players at Northstar Golf Club.
Value: $650
Value: $575. One 18-hole round of golf, including cart fees, for four players at Scioto Reserve Country Club.
Value: $150. Blanket, book, dog treats, disc toy, mug, sugar scrub, chapstick, tea, dog toys, $50 Wholistic Pet Care Voucher
Value: $300. Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon, 2024 release, two glasses, tray, and snack mix.
Value: $575. One 18-hole round of golf, including cart fees, for four players at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club.
Value: $540. 3 months free ride certificates, hat, t-shirt, coffee mug, 2 tumblers
Value: $200
Value: $500. Blanton's, Buffalo Trace, Four Roses Small Batch Select, Willet Small Batch, Sazerac Rye, Whistlepig 12
Value: $370. One 18-hole round of golf and cart fees for 3 people *to be played with Todd Hampton at The Lakes Golf and Country Club. (Details to contact Todd Provided on certificate).
Value: $120
One bottle Johnnie Walker Blue Label Whisky.
Value: $150
4 koozies
1 original dry rub 6 oz. seasoning
1 bold & beefy 6 oz. seasoning
1 sweet & savory 6 oz. seasoning
1 Large Shirt
1 Tennessee Red BBQ Sauce
1 Smokey Mountain BBQ sauce
1 Original BBQ Sauce
1 Raspberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce
1 Champions’ Blend BBQ Sauce
1 Whiskey Blues BBQ Sauce
