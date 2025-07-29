Love Learning Music Benefit Concert, 2026

7777 Concord Rd

Brentwood, TN 37027, USA

General Admission (12 & older)
$70

Dinner will be included with the purchase of each ticket.

General Admission (under 12)
$40

Dinner will be included with the purchase of each ticket.

Reserve a Table
$500
groupTicketCaption

Secure 8 tickets and a reserved table for your party to enjoy the event!

Supporter level Sponsorship
$300

Your logo in the event program, a social media shoutout, and your name featured on a shared sponsorship slide at the event.

Encourager level Sponsorship
$600

All Supporter benefits + your logo on event signage + dedicated sponsorship slide at the event.

Champion level Sponsorship
$1,200

All Encourager benefits + verbal recognition at the event, VIP seating (2 free tickets), premium logo placement on all promo materials, and optional booth space in the lobby.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing