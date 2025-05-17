Love Life ALS Foundation's Raffle May 31st, 2025

Chance to Win a 2-Night Hyatt Stay — Valued Up to $400!
$10
2-night Hyatt Hotel stay (value up to $400)
Tickets: $10 each | U.S. and Canadian residents only (18+)
Drawing: May 31, 2025 | Sales close at 1:00 PM MT
Winner announced between 3–9 PM MT
Airfare not included. Not tax-deductible. See full rules above.
2-night Hyatt Hotel stay (value up to $400)
Tickets: $10 each | U.S. and Canadian residents only (18+)
Drawing: May 31, 2025 | Sales close at 1:00 PM MT
Winner announced between 3–9 PM MT
Airfare not included. Not tax-deductible. See full rules above.
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