Love Life ALS Fundraiser – ABQ Kickboxing, July 12, 2025

2409 Princeton Dr NE building a

Albuquerque, NM 87107, USA

General admission
$45
Includes: • 3 course meal • Entry into ALS awareness giveaway • Access to silent auction & social hours • Admission to the full evening experience 📍 Location: ABQ Kickboxing & Kali Academy 3105 Princeton Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107 🕔 Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM (followed by social ) 👔 Dress Code: Business Casual All proceeds support ALS awareness, patient outreach, and community growth through the Love Life ALS Foundation.
Giveaway Donation Ticket – $10 per entry
$10
Every $10 donation supports ALS outreach and gives you 1 extra giveaway entry as a thank-you. This is not a raffle purchase. No purchase is necessary to enter the giveaway. Donations made for entries are not tax-deductible, per IRS guidelines.
Kid ticket Option
$25
🎟️ Kid Ticket Option – Kids (Age 10 & Under) • $25 Kids Ticket • Includes: ✅ Entry to the event ✅ A reserved seat ✅ A meal from the kids’ menu • Note: This ticket does not include a giveaway entry ticket • For children 10 years old and under only
5 raffle tickets
$30
Add a donation for Love Life ALS Foundation

$

