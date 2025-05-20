Love Life ALS Fundraiser – ABQ Kickboxing, July 12, 2025

Includes:
• 3 course meal
• Entry into ALS awareness giveaway
• Access to silent auction & social hours
• Admission to the full evening experience
📍 Location: ABQ Kickboxing & Kali Academy
3105 Princeton Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107
🕔 Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM (followed by social )
👔 Dress Code: Business Casual
All proceeds support ALS awareness, patient outreach, and community growth through the Love Life ALS Foundation.
Giveaway Donation Ticket – $10 per entry
Every $10 donation supports ALS outreach and gives you 1 extra giveaway entry as a thank-you.
This is not a raffle purchase. No purchase is necessary to enter the giveaway.
Donations made for entries are not tax-deductible, per IRS guidelines.
Kid ticket Option
🎟️ Kid Ticket Option – Kids (Age 10 & Under)
• $25 Kids Ticket
• Includes:
✅ Entry to the event
✅ A reserved seat
✅ A meal from the kids’ menu
• Note: This ticket does not include a giveaway entry ticket
• For children 10 years old and under only
5 raffle tickets
Add a donation for Love Life ALS Foundation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!