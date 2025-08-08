Labapalooza 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pizza Oven w/Gas Burner ~ $480
*not eligible for shipping
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get Lucky Lottery Basket! ~$130.00 Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Custom made decor! ~$57.00 Value
• Pottery - Doughnut Rings Wall Decor
• CUSTOM MADE ITEM
*not eligible for shipping - fragile*
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Autographed Colts Replica Helmet!! ~ $300.00+ Value
· Signatures from the 2019 Colts Roster
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Family Carvings by Vince Failla ~ $100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ultimate Pet Package! ~$125.00 Value
· Pet Bed
· Bucket/Shovel
· Retractable Gate
· Leash
· 3 toys
*not eligible for shipping*
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Tito's Vodka Basket!~$100.00 Value
Vodka lover's dream
• Sign
• Shirt
• Leash & collar
• Bottle of Vodka
• Cup
• Mini 4 pk
• Fanny pack
*not eligible for shipping*
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Reclaimed Barn Wood and Shelf! ~$100.00 Value
*not eligible for shipping*
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Camp and Play with your 4 legged friend ~$185.00 Value
*not eligible for shipping*
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Purdue Tickets! ~$275.00 Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Tennis Ball Launcher!-~162.00 Value
*not eligible for shipping*
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Kings Island Tickets! ~ $300.00 Value
· It’s Been A Long Day Pillow
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 Hour Massage or Life Coach session! - $100.00 Value
· Jenn Baron
· Body Scrub
· Gua sha Tool
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 Hour Photography Session! ~$200.00 Value
· Baby Grace Photography
· Digital Photo Frame
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wrights Birthday Party Package! ~ $345.00 Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
317 Aesthetics Lounge Gift Certificate! ~$250.00 Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
317 Aesthetics Lounge Gift Certificate! ~$250.00 Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
317 Aesthetics Lounge Gift Certificate! ~$250.00 Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beth Patterson - Custom Pet Portrait ~$200.00 Value
Pamper your pup with products from Monat to get them portrait ready.
• Monat Pet - Gentle Cleansing Dog Wash
• Monat Pet - Freshen Up Deodorizing Spray
• #Spoiled Bone toy
• Brushes and Tennis Ball
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Nothing Bundt Cakes Gift Certificate! ~$100.00 Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 Eiteljorg Museum Passes! ~$175.00 Value
• Parking
• 3 hand made pottery dishes
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 Passes to Tuttle Orchard! ~$185.00 Value
• Hard Cider 4pk
• 2 Large Dog Toys
• Mora Ceramics Pie Plate
• Fall Blanket
• Apple Corer
• 2 bags Bocce Dog Treats
• 2 Pie Candles
• Wood Pumpkin Decor
*Not eligible for shipping
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Studio You - 21 Day Yoga Pass! ~ $80
• Young Living Owl Diffuser
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 Hour Massage - Terry Atwood! ~$200.00 Value
• Towel Warmer
• 2 Black Lab Hand Towels
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 Tickets to Conner Prairie! ~ $200
· Includes Balloon Voyage
· Paw Print woven tote
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indianapolis Zoo Membership! ~$250.00 Value
• Free Admission & Parking
• Exclusive Discounts
• Medium Alligator Dog Toy
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wines well with others- ~$200.00 Value
• Wood Crate
• Wood Wine Glass Holder
• Wine Stopper
• 2 Wine Glasses
• Wine Bottle ID Tags
• Aerator
• Navy Table Throw
Wines included:
· Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
· Chateau Ste. Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon
· Resplendent Pinot Noir
· Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio
· Murphy Good Chardonnay
*not eligible for shipping due to size/weight*
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dog Mom Basket! ~$160.00 Value
• 40oz paw print cup
• Rescue Mom Tote
• Mug
• Hat
• Photo Album
• Poo Bags
• Portable Charger
• Frame
• Car Coasters
*and so much more
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Medium Neater Feeder! ~$75.00 Value
• Sandwich Toy
• Hand Towel
• Party Paper Plates
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 Tix to Qualification Day! ~$100.00 Value
• Mini Tea Cup and Saucer
• Paw Print Bracelets
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wine Tasting - Wines 4 Humanity! ~$250.00 Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wine Tasting - Wines 4 Humanity! ~$250.00 Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Plum Coach Purse! ~$320.00 Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Restaurants & Retail Basket! ~$275.00 Value
• $25 Puccinis
• $25 Amazon
• $25 Target
• $25 Starbucks
• $25 Panera Bread
• $25 Dairy Queen
• $25 Kohls
• $25 Chipotle
• $20 Tia's Restaurant
• Trolley Organizer
• Chicago's Free Pizza
• 2 Chuy's free queso
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Colts Fan basket! ~$95.00+ Value
• Autographed Mini Helmet
by #29 - Mike Adam & #16 Scott Tolzien
• 3 Colts Bobble Heads
• Colts Towel
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Winslow Facial Basket! ~$350.00 Value
• 25 units of Botox
• Ultra Gentle Cleanser
• Sheer Mineral Repair SPF45
• Lemongrass & Lip Balm
• Neck Pillow
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dog Dooley System! ~$85.00 Value
• Waste system
• Frisbee
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Leap Canine Coaching! ~$180.00 Value
• Dog Bowl
• Training Clicker
• Training Treats
• Toys
• Water Bottle
auctionV2.input.startingBid
NAGHEDI - St. Barths Medium Tote in Beach Baby
~$260.00 Value
Lightweight and spacious
5’’ handle drop
Matching removable zip pouch included
17’’ W X 7’’ D X 9.5’’ H
Handwoven neoprene fabrication
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wood Carvings by Vince Failla! ~$100.00 Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Makeup Lovers Dream ~$250.00 Value
Charlotte Tilbury Glow Toner
Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer – mini
Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerize Cream Shadow
Half Magic Dew Lock
So Juicy Plumping Glossy Lip Oil
Glossier Sharpener
Pixi +Rose Radiance Perfector
Saie Glowy Super Gel Dewy Illuminator
Clarins Depuffing Face Mask
Hero Dissolve Away Cleansing Balm
Tarte – Tartelette in Bloom
Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour
Tarte – Maracuja Lip Plumping Oil
Beauty Pie The Perfect Waterproof Mascara
6 Make up For Ever Lip Liners
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Geek Squad Basket! ~$150.00 Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Shirt Autographed by Jeremy Chinn - framed. Fishers IN native and Las Vegas Raiders Safety~$100.00+ Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$165 worth of Lottery Tickets
Scratch to your hearts desire!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade Rope Stitch Basket by Sue Brockus
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Adorable Snoot Rope Basket handmade by Sue Brockus
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value ~ $100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lab Design Rope Basket handmade by Sue Brockus
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade Rope Basket Value ~$90
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing