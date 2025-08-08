eventClosed

Labapalooza 2025 Silent Auction

6964 Whiteland Rd, Bargersville, IN 46106, USA

Solo Stove Pi - Pizza Oven item
Solo Stove Pi - Pizza Oven
$150

Pizza Oven w/Gas Burner ~ $480



*not eligible for shipping

Get Lucky Lottery Basket! item
Get Lucky Lottery Basket!
$50

Get Lucky Lottery Basket! ~$130.00 Value

Wall Decor - Hand crafted Doughnut Rings item
Wall Decor - Hand crafted Doughnut Rings
$25

Custom made decor! ~$57.00 Value
Pottery - Doughnut Rings Wall Decor

CUSTOM MADE ITEM
*not eligible for shipping - fragile*

Autographed Colts Replica Helmet! item
Autographed Colts Replica Helmet!
$75

Autographed Colts Replica Helmet!! ~ $300.00+ Value


·       Signatures from the 2019 Colts Roster

Family Carvings by Vince Failla item
Family Carvings by Vince Failla
$25

Family Carvings by Vince Failla ~ $100


Ultimate Pet Package! item
Ultimate Pet Package!
$40

Ultimate Pet Package! ~$125.00 Value
·      Pet Bed

·      Bucket/Shovel

·      Retractable Gate

·      Leash

·      3 toys


*not eligible for shipping*

Tito's Vodka Basket! item
Tito's Vodka Basket!
$50

Tito's Vodka Basket!~$100.00 Value
Vodka lover's dream
Sign
Shirt
Leash & collar
Bottle of Vodka
Cup
Mini 4 pk
Fanny pack


*not eligible for shipping*

Reclaimed Barn Wood Frame and Shelves! item
Reclaimed Barn Wood Frame and Shelves!
$45

Reclaimed Barn Wood and Shelf! ~$100.00 Value


*not eligible for shipping*

Camp and Play! item
Camp and Play!
$75

Camp and Play with your 4 legged friend ~$185.00 Value


*not eligible for shipping*

Purdue Tickets! item
Purdue Tickets!
$100

Purdue Tickets! ~$275.00 Value

Tennis Ball Launcher! item
Tennis Ball Launcher!
$50

Tennis Ball Launcher!-~162.00 Value


*not eligible for shipping*

Kings Island Tickets! item
Kings Island Tickets!
$75

Kings Island Tickets! ~ $300.00 Value


·       It’s Been A Long Day Pillow

1 Hour Massage or Life Coach session! item
1 Hour Massage or Life Coach session!
$50

1 Hour Massage or Life Coach session! - $100.00 Value
·       Jenn Baron

·       Body Scrub

·       Gua sha Tool

1 Hour Photography Session! item
1 Hour Photography Session!
$50

1 Hour Photography Session! ~$200.00 Value

·       Baby Grace Photography

·       Digital Photo Frame


Wrights Birthday Party Package! item
Wrights Birthday Party Package!
$100

Wrights Birthday Party Package! ~ $345.00 Value

317 Aesthetics Lounge Gift Certificate! (1 of 3) item
317 Aesthetics Lounge Gift Certificate! (1 of 3)
$80

317 Aesthetics Lounge Gift Certificate! ~$250.00 Value

317 Aesthetics Lounge Gift Certificate! (2 of 3) item
317 Aesthetics Lounge Gift Certificate! (2 of 3)
$80

317 Aesthetics Lounge Gift Certificate! ~$250.00 Value

317 Aesthetics Lounge Gift Certificate! (3 of 3) item
317 Aesthetics Lounge Gift Certificate! (3 of 3)
$80

317 Aesthetics Lounge Gift Certificate! ~$250.00 Value

Custom Pet Portrait! item
Custom Pet Portrait!
$75

Beth Patterson - Custom Pet Portrait ~$200.00 Value

Pamper your pup with products from Monat to get them portrait ready.
Monat Pet - Gentle Cleansing Dog Wash
Monat Pet - Freshen Up Deodorizing Spray

#Spoiled Bone toy
Brushes and Tennis Ball

Nothing Bundt Cakes Gift Certificate! item
Nothing Bundt Cakes Gift Certificate!
$30

Nothing Bundt Cakes Gift Certificate! ~$100.00 Value

4 Eiteljorg Museum Passes! item
4 Eiteljorg Museum Passes!
$65

4 Eiteljorg Museum Passes! ~$175.00 Value
Parking
3 hand made pottery dishes

Fall Fun with 4 Passes to Tuttles Orchard! item
Fall Fun with 4 Passes to Tuttles Orchard!
$75

4 Passes to Tuttle Orchard! ~$185.00 Value
Hard Cider 4pk
2 Large Dog Toys

Mora Ceramics Pie Plate

Fall Blanket

Apple Corer

2 bags Bocce Dog Treats

2 Pie Candles

Wood Pumpkin Decor
*Not eligible for shipping

21 Day Yoga Pass! item
21 Day Yoga Pass!
$35

Studio You - 21 Day Yoga Pass! ~ $80
Young Living Owl Diffuser

1 Hour Massage - Terry Atwood! item
1 Hour Massage - Terry Atwood!
$65

1 Hour Massage - Terry Atwood! ~$200.00 Value
Towel Warmer

2 Black Lab Hand Towels

4 Tickets to Conner Prairie! item
4 Tickets to Conner Prairie!
$75

4 Tickets to Conner Prairie! ~ $200


·       Includes Balloon Voyage

·       Paw Print woven tote

Indianapolis Zoo Membership! item
Indianapolis Zoo Membership! item
Indianapolis Zoo Membership! item
Indianapolis Zoo Membership!
$100

Indianapolis Zoo Membership! ~$250.00 Value
Free Admission & Parking
Exclusive Discounts
Medium Alligator Dog Toy

5 Wine Basket! item
5 Wine Basket!
$100

Wines well with others- ~$200.00 Value
Wood Crate
Wood Wine Glass Holder
Wine Stopper
2 Wine Glasses
Wine Bottle ID Tags
Aerator
Navy Table Throw

Wines included:

·       Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

·       Chateau Ste. Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon

·       Resplendent Pinot Noir

·       Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

·       Murphy Good Chardonnay


*not eligible for shipping due to size/weight*

Dog Mom Basket! item
Dog Mom Basket!
$60

Dog Mom Basket! ~$160.00 Value
40oz paw print cup

Rescue Mom Tote
Mug
Hat
Photo Album
Poo Bags
Portable Charger
Frame

Car Coasters
*and so much more

Neater Feeder! item
Neater Feeder!
$40

Medium Neater Feeder! ~$75.00 Value
Sandwich Toy
Hand Towel
Party Paper Plates

4 Tix to Qualification Day! item
4 Tix to Qualification Day!
$45

4 Tix to Qualification Day! ~$100.00 Value
Mini Tea Cup and Saucer
Paw Print Bracelets

Wine Tasting - Wines 4 Humanity! (1 of 2) item
Wine Tasting - Wines 4 Humanity! (1 of 2)
$75

Wine Tasting - Wines 4 Humanity! ~$250.00 Value

Wine Tasting - Wines 4 Humanity! (2 of 2) item
Wine Tasting - Wines 4 Humanity! (2 of 2)
$75

Wine Tasting - Wines 4 Humanity! ~$250.00 Value

Plum Coach Purse! item
Plum Coach Purse!
$75

Plum Coach Purse! ~$320.00 Value

Restaurants & Retail Basket! item
Restaurants & Retail Basket!
$45

Restaurants & Retail Basket! ~$275.00 Value
$25 Puccinis
$25 Amazon
$25 Target
$25 Starbucks
$25 Panera Bread
$25 Dairy Queen
$25 Kohls

$25 Chipotle
$20 Tia's Restaurant

Trolley Organizer

Chicago's Free Pizza

2 Chuy's free queso

Colts Fan Basket! item
Colts Fan Basket!
$50

Colts Fan basket! ~$95.00+ Value
Autographed Mini Helmet

by #29 - Mike Adam & #16 Scott Tolzien

3 Colts Bobble Heads
Colts Towel

Winslow Facial Basket! item
Winslow Facial Basket!
$100

Winslow Facial Basket! ~$350.00 Value
25 units of Botox
Ultra Gentle Cleanser
Sheer Mineral Repair SPF45

Lemongrass & Lip Balm

Neck Pillow

Dog Dooley System! item
Dog Dooley System!
$40

Dog Dooley System! ~$85.00 Value
Waste system
Frisbee

Leap Canine Coaching! item
Leap Canine Coaching!
$80

Leap Canine Coaching! ~$180.00 Value
Dog Bowl
Training Clicker

Training Treats

Toys

Water Bottle

NAGHEDI St. Barths Medium Tote in Beach Baby! item
NAGHEDI St. Barths Medium Tote in Beach Baby!
$60

NAGHEDI - St. Barths Medium Tote in Beach Baby
~$260.00 Value
Lightweight and spacious
5’’ handle drop
Matching removable zip pouch included
17’’ W X 7’’ D X 9.5’’ H
Handwoven neoprene fabrication

Wood Carvings by Vince Failla! item
Wood Carvings by Vince Failla!
$35

Wood Carvings by Vince Failla! ~$100.00 Value

Makeup Lovers Dream Basket! item
Makeup Lovers Dream Basket!
$45

Makeup Lovers Dream ~$250.00 Value
Charlotte Tilbury Glow Toner
Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer – mini
Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerize Cream Shadow
Half Magic Dew Lock
So Juicy Plumping Glossy Lip Oil
Glossier Sharpener
Pixi +Rose Radiance Perfector
Saie Glowy Super Gel Dewy Illuminator
Clarins Depuffing Face Mask
Hero Dissolve Away Cleansing Balm
Tarte – Tartelette in Bloom
Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour
Tarte – Maracuja Lip Plumping Oil
Beauty Pie The Perfect Waterproof Mascara
6 Make up For Ever Lip Liners

Geek Squad Basket! item
Geek Squad Basket!
$50

Geek Squad Basket! ~$150.00 Value

Autographed Shirt by Jeremy Chinn! Las Vegas Raiders Safety item
Autographed Shirt by Jeremy Chinn! Las Vegas Raiders Safety
$50

Shirt Autographed by Jeremy Chinn - framed. Fishers IN native and Las Vegas Raiders Safety~$100.00+ Value

Ultimate Lottery Tickets - Scratch Don’t Sniff item
Ultimate Lottery Tickets - Scratch Don’t Sniff
$75

$165 worth of Lottery Tickets


Scratch to your hearts desire!

Stitch Basket item
Stitch Basket
$40

Handmade Rope Stitch Basket by Sue Brockus

  • Stitch Squishmallow
Sniff Out Some Treats Basket item
Sniff Out Some Treats Basket
$40

Adorable Snoot Rope Basket handmade by Sue Brockus

  • Vintage Hydrant Treat Container
  • Pupsicle Toy and refills
  • Charlie Bear treats
Relax the Night Away Basket item
Relax the Night Away Basket
$50

Value ~ $100

  • Renpho Eyeris Mask
  • Diffuse with Oils
  • Body Washes
  • Gua Sha Tools
  • Eye masks and Vitamin C
Spread Smiles Basket item
Spread Smiles Basket
$50

Lab Design Rope Basket handmade by Sue Brockus

  • Pet Water Bottle and Bowl 46oz
  • Spread Smiles Large Sweatshirt
  • Matching Toy
Baking Christmas Memories Basket item
Baking Christmas Memories Basket
$45

Handmade Rope Basket Value ~$90

  • Assorted Baking items
  • 2 large tins
  • Oven mitts
  • Can koozie
  • Pluggable Fragrance Warmer
  • Festive Dog Collar

