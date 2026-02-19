Love of Literacy 2026 Drawing By Chance

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21st Amendment Distillery Cocktail Class Experience
One ticket = one chance to win this unforgettable experience!
Enjoy a private cocktail class at 21st Amendment Distillery, valued at $150 per person (minimum of 4 guests). This interactive two-hour experience can host up to 10 guests and includes hands-on instruction with a professional bartender.
You’ll learn expert tips and tricks for crafting cocktails at home and receive a custom 21AD guide featuring 20 cocktail recipes to take with you.
Learn more at 21st-distillery.com
21st Amendment Distillery Cocktail Class Experience
One ticket = one chance to win. Increase your odds with this 5-ticket bundle for $100. That’s five chances to win the unforgettable 21st Amendment Distillery Cocktail Class experience!
Enjoy a private cocktail class at 21st Amendment Distillery, valued at $150 per person (minimum of 4 guests). This interactive two-hour experience can host up to 10 guests and includes hands-on instruction with a professional bartender.
You’ll learn expert tips and tricks for crafting cocktails at home and receive a custom 21AD guide featuring 20 cocktail recipes to take with you.
Learn more at 21st-distillery.com
An Evening at Palm House Gallery & Studio
One ticket = one chance to win this unforgettable evening. Value: Priceless
Host a private cocktail party for up to 20 guests at Palm House Gallery & Studio, a vibrant working art studio and gallery on Ocean Drive. Step into an inspiring, art-filled atmosphere where creativity surrounds you. Select artists who work and display in the gallery will be available to share insight into their pieces and answer questions, creating an engaging and memorable experience for you and your guests.
The evening includes prosecco, wine, and appetizers on a mutually agreed-upon date between the winner and the gallery.
The party must be scheduled and used no later than April 30, 2027.
Please note: The gallery is located on the second floor and is accessible by stairs only.
Contact Emily Tremml at 772-643-8510 to arrange your party!
Learn more at palmhousegallery.com
An Evening at Palm House Gallery & Studio
One ticket = one chance to win this unforgettable evening. Increase your odds with this 5-ticket bundle for $100. That’s five chances to win this unforgettable Palm House Gallery & Studio private cocktail party.
Host a private cocktail party for up to 20 guests at Palm House Gallery & Studio, a vibrant working art studio and gallery on Ocean Drive. Step into an inspiring, art-filled atmosphere where creativity surrounds you. Select artists who work and display in the gallery will be available to share insight into their pieces and answer questions, creating an engaging and memorable experience for you and your guests.
The evening includes prosecco, wine, and appetizers on a mutually agreed-upon date between the winner and the gallery.
Value: Priceless.
The party must be scheduled and used no later than April 30, 2027.
Please note: The gallery is located on the second floor and is accessible by stairs only.
Contact Emily Tremml at 772-643-8510 to arrange your party.
Learn more at palmhousegallery.com
Wild Thyme Catering – Dinner for 8 Gift Voucher
One ticket = one chance to win this delicious dining experience.
Enjoy a warm, ready-to-eat dinner for eight guests from Wild Thyme Catering. Perfect for entertaining at home, this curated meal includes:
Visit cateringverobeach.com to view Tier 1 menu options.
Dinner is prepared for convenient pick-up and served ready to enjoy.
For questions or to schedule your order:
[email protected]
Wild Thyme Catering – Dinner for 8 Gift Voucher
One ticket = one chance to win this delicious dining experience. Increase your odds with this 5-ticket bundle for $100. That’s five chances to win this exclusive catered dinner by Wild Thyme Catering.
Enjoy a warm, ready-to-eat dinner for eight guests. Perfect for entertaining at home, this curated meal includes:
Visit cateringverobeach.com to view Tier 1 menu options.
Dinner is prepared for convenient pick-up and served ready to enjoy.
For questions or to schedule your order:
[email protected]
$
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