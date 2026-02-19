Love of Literacy 2026 Drawing By Chance

An Evening at Palm House Gallery & Studio





One ticket = one chance to win this unforgettable evening. Value: Priceless





Host a private cocktail party for up to 20 guests at Palm House Gallery & Studio, a vibrant working art studio and gallery on Ocean Drive. Step into an inspiring, art-filled atmosphere where creativity surrounds you. Select artists who work and display in the gallery will be available to share insight into their pieces and answer questions, creating an engaging and memorable experience for you and your guests.





The evening includes prosecco, wine, and appetizers on a mutually agreed-upon date between the winner and the gallery.





The party must be scheduled and used no later than April 30, 2027.





Please note: The gallery is located on the second floor and is accessible by stairs only.





Contact Emily Tremml at 772-643-8510 to arrange your party!





Learn more at palmhousegallery.com