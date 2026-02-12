Caribbean Equality Project

Hosted by

Caribbean Equality Project

About this event

Love On Us: Radiant Roots, Resilient Hearts

153-10 Jamaica Ave

Jamaica, NY 11432, USA

Celebrate with us!
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Emergency Relief Fund Donation
$25

If you're unable to attend, please donate to support our Emergency Relief Fund, which provides mutual aid to LGBTQ+ immigrants for housing, immigration, food, healthcare, and transportation expenses.

Emergency Relief Fund Donation
$50

If you're unable to attend, please donate to support our Emergency Relief Fund, which provides mutual aid to LGBTQ+ immigrants for housing, immigration, food, healthcare, and transportation expenses.

Emergency Relief Fund Donation
$75

If you're unable to attend, please donate to support our Emergency Relief Fund, which provides mutual aid to LGBTQ+ immigrants for housing, immigration, food, healthcare, and transportation expenses.

Emergency Relief Fund Donation
$100

If you're unable to attend, please donate to support our Emergency Relief Fund, which provides mutual aid to LGBTQ+ immigrants for housing, immigration, food, healthcare, and transportation expenses.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!