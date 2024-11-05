Love on You Mommy Ministry's Silent Auction

New Testament Scripture Journal Set,
Woven Tote Bag,
Note Taking Set (including highlighters, pens, sticky notes, labels),
Mini Clip Board with Post-it Notes,
Framed Desk Decor
Journal Notebook
Journaling Bible
New Testament Scripture Journal Set,
Woven Tote Bag,
Note Taking Set (including highlighters, pens, sticky notes, labels),
Mini Clip Board with Post-it Notes,
Framed Desk Decor
Journal Notebook
Journaling Bible
Camping and Outdoors Gift Basket ($200 value)
$50
Starting bid
$100 Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's Gift Card,
Igloo Cooler,
Fleece Throw,
(2) 20oz Tumblers,
2-pack Utility Lighters,
First Aid Kit,
LED Flashlight,
OFF Insect Repellent,
Trail Mix
$100 Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's Gift Card,
Igloo Cooler,
Fleece Throw,
(2) 20oz Tumblers,
2-pack Utility Lighters,
First Aid Kit,
LED Flashlight,
OFF Insect Repellent,
Trail Mix
Spa Gift basket ($200 value)
$50
Starting bid
(2) Shower Caps,
Scalp Massager,
Homedics Hand-held Massager,
(2) Candles,
(2) Bath Salt Packages,
Back Scratcher,
Mary Kay Satin Hands Lotion,
Makeup Cleaning Wipes,
(4) Eye Masks,
(2) Deep Cleansing Body Sponges,
Plush Lounge Set (XL),
$100 Facial/Lash Beauty Spa Gift Certificate (Spa located in Hurst, TX)
(2) Shower Caps,
Scalp Massager,
Homedics Hand-held Massager,
(2) Candles,
(2) Bath Salt Packages,
Back Scratcher,
Mary Kay Satin Hands Lotion,
Makeup Cleaning Wipes,
(4) Eye Masks,
(2) Deep Cleansing Body Sponges,
Plush Lounge Set (XL),
$100 Facial/Lash Beauty Spa Gift Certificate (Spa located in Hurst, TX)
Kids Storytime Gift Basket ($100 value)
$25
Starting bid
(2) Children's Books,
Coloring & Activity Book,
Jumbo Coloring Book,
24 Box Crayola Crayons,
Crayola Colorful Hot Chocolate,
Reindeer Mug,
Nicole Miller Plush Blanket,
Tommy Bahama Woven Basket
(2) Children's Books,
Coloring & Activity Book,
Jumbo Coloring Book,
24 Box Crayola Crayons,
Crayola Colorful Hot Chocolate,
Reindeer Mug,
Nicole Miller Plush Blanket,
Tommy Bahama Woven Basket
Ladies Weekend Swag Gift Basket #1 ($90 value)
$15
Starting bid
Designer Crossbody Handbag,
Vintage Cap,
20oz Tumbler with Cell Phone Pouch,
Hat & Glove set
Designer Crossbody Handbag,
Vintage Cap,
20oz Tumbler with Cell Phone Pouch,
Hat & Glove set
Ladies Weekend Swag Gift Basket #2 ($90 value)
$15
Starting bid
Designer Crossbody Handbag,
Vintage Cap,
20oz Tumbler with Cell Phone Pouch,
Hat & Glove set
Designer Crossbody Handbag,
Vintage Cap,
20oz Tumbler with Cell Phone Pouch,
Hat & Glove set
Birthday Gift Basket ($75 value)
$10
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a Dozen Classic Cupcakes from In Good Taste Catering,
8 Pack of Squawkers,
6 Pack of Thank You Cards,
6 Pack of Party Invitations,
24 Pack of Birthday Candles,
$10 Five Below Gift Card
Gift Certificate for a Dozen Classic Cupcakes from In Good Taste Catering,
8 Pack of Squawkers,
6 Pack of Thank You Cards,
6 Pack of Party Invitations,
24 Pack of Birthday Candles,
$10 Five Below Gift Card
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