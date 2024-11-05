Hosted by

Love on You Mommy Ministry

About this event

Sales closed

Love on You Mommy Ministry's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

On-site at LOYM event - or - Delivery

Faith Gift Basket ($200 value) item
Faith Gift Basket ($200 value)
$50

Starting bid

New Testament Scripture Journal Set, Woven Tote Bag, Note Taking Set (including highlighters, pens, sticky notes, labels), Mini Clip Board with Post-it Notes, Framed Desk Decor Journal Notebook Journaling Bible
Camping and Outdoors Gift Basket ($200 value) item
Camping and Outdoors Gift Basket ($200 value)
$50

Starting bid

$100 Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's Gift Card, Igloo Cooler, Fleece Throw, (2) 20oz Tumblers, 2-pack Utility Lighters, First Aid Kit, LED Flashlight, OFF Insect Repellent, Trail Mix
Spa Gift basket ($200 value) item
Spa Gift basket ($200 value)
$50

Starting bid

(2) Shower Caps, Scalp Massager, Homedics Hand-held Massager, (2) Candles, (2) Bath Salt Packages, Back Scratcher, Mary Kay Satin Hands Lotion, Makeup Cleaning Wipes, (4) Eye Masks, (2) Deep Cleansing Body Sponges, Plush Lounge Set (XL), $100 Facial/Lash Beauty Spa Gift Certificate (Spa located in Hurst, TX)
Kids Storytime Gift Basket ($100 value) item
Kids Storytime Gift Basket ($100 value)
$25

Starting bid

(2) Children's Books, Coloring & Activity Book, Jumbo Coloring Book, 24 Box Crayola Crayons, Crayola Colorful Hot Chocolate, Reindeer Mug, Nicole Miller Plush Blanket, Tommy Bahama Woven Basket
Ladies Weekend Swag Gift Basket #1 ($90 value) item
Ladies Weekend Swag Gift Basket #1 ($90 value)
$15

Starting bid

Designer Crossbody Handbag, Vintage Cap, 20oz Tumbler with Cell Phone Pouch, Hat & Glove set
Ladies Weekend Swag Gift Basket #2 ($90 value) item
Ladies Weekend Swag Gift Basket #2 ($90 value)
$15

Starting bid

Designer Crossbody Handbag, Vintage Cap, 20oz Tumbler with Cell Phone Pouch, Hat & Glove set
Birthday Gift Basket ($75 value) item
Birthday Gift Basket ($75 value)
$10

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a Dozen Classic Cupcakes from In Good Taste Catering, 8 Pack of Squawkers, 6 Pack of Thank You Cards, 6 Pack of Party Invitations, 24 Pack of Birthday Candles, $10 Five Below Gift Card

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!