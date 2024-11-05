Love on You Mommy Ministry's Silent Auction

Gift Certificate for a Dozen Classic Cupcakes from In Good Taste Catering, 8 Pack of Squawkers, 6 Pack of Thank You Cards, 6 Pack of Party Invitations, 24 Pack of Birthday Candles, $10 Five Below Gift Card

Gift Certificate for a Dozen Classic Cupcakes from In Good Taste Catering, 8 Pack of Squawkers, 6 Pack of Thank You Cards, 6 Pack of Party Invitations, 24 Pack of Birthday Candles, $10 Five Below Gift Card

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