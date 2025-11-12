2025 Love on You Mommy Ministry's Silent Auction

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About this event
On-site at LOYM event - or - Delivery
Starting bid
Cote Mas Sauvignon Vermentino, Pays d'Oc IGP 2022 (Gold Medal)
Cote Mas Syrah Grenache, Pays d'Oc IGP 2022 (Silver Medal)
A Set of four monogram Wine glasses
Charcuterie Board
Six Coasters
Champagne bottle stopper
Starting bid
Yankee Candle (scent: Pink Sands)
Two Pairs of fuzzy socks
$25 Bath & Body Works gift card
Body & Hand lotion
Dove body wash
Satin turban for braids and natural hair
Blanket
Dr. Teal's Epson Salt (Lavender)
Bath Towel Wrap
Devotional
Journal
Starting bid
Games:
Herd Mentality
Taco vs Burrito
Stack Attack
Six card games: Crazy 8, Old Maid, Slap Jack, Go Fish, War, Garbage Monsters
Snacks:
Gummy candy, Microwave popcorn, Raisinette (milk & dark chocolate), Sour Patch Kids, Milk Duds, Red Vines, Charleston chews
Starting bid
27pcs Heavy Duty Extra Thick BBQ Accessories w/meat claws and a handy Carrying Case which includes a multipurpose spatula with a built-in bottle opener, a grill fork, a knife, tongs, a basting brush, a cleaning brush with scrapper, 4 BBQ skewers, 8 corn holders, 4 reusable straws to sip your beverage while cooking
Good Grips Grilling Prep and Carry System to tote your meat out to the grill. This is a six piece set which includes a cutting board, a deep tray and two color-coded trays with lids for marinating your favorite meats
Kinders Original BBQ sauce, Kinder's The Blend (salt, pepper & garlic) Seasoning
Kinder's Grilled Chicken (sea salt, garlic & herbs) Seasoning
Starting bid
Beard Wash and Conditioner
Shower Gel
Bath Salts
Beard Balm
Beard Growth Oil
Loofah Towel
Body and Beard Brush
Wooden Mustache Comb
Deodorant wrapped in a chic Black Tub with Ribbon and Hangtag
Starting bid
Beard Wash and Conditioner
Shower Gel
Bath Salts
Beard Balm
Beard Growth Oil
Loofah Towel
Body and Beard Brush
Wooden Mustache Comb
Deodorant wrapped in a chic Black Tub with Ribbon and Hangtag
Starting bid
(3) Dr. Seuss books
- Nursery Rhymes & Lullabies Children’s book
- 100 Ways to Know God Loves Me Children’s book
- Guess How Much I Love You Children’s book
- (3) Hooded Towels
- (3) Washcloths
- (3) Infant Bibs
- Pampers ~ size 8-14lbs
- Baby Wipes
- Stuffed Animal
- Baby Rattle
- (3) Disney Baby Bottles
- Disney Bottle Cleaning Brush
- Plush Baby Blanket
- Storage Basket
Starting bid
- (3) Dr. Seuss books
- Nursery Rhymes & Lullabies Children’s book
- My First 100 Words Children’s book
- Is Your Mama a Llama Children’s book
- (3) Hooded Towels
- (3) Washcloths
- (3) Infant Bibs
- Pampers ~ size 8-14lbs
- Baby Wipes
- Stuffed Animal
- Baby Rattle
- (3) Disney Baby Bottles
- Disney Bottle Cleaning Brush
- Plush Baby Blanket
- Storage Basket
Starting bid
Gourmet Tea
Krispy Kreme Coffee
Gourmet Coffee Flavoring
Coffee Mug
Harry & David Wafer Rolls
Decorative Weaved Coffee Cup Basket
Throw Blanket
Comfy T-Shirt XL
Plush Socks
Journal & Pen Set
Make-up Bag
Key Chain
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