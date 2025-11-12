2025 Love on You Mommy Ministry's Silent Auction

27pcs Heavy Duty Extra Thick BBQ Accessories w/meat claws and a handy Carrying Case which includes a multipurpose spatula with a built-in bottle opener, a grill fork, a knife, tongs, a basting brush, a cleaning brush with scrapper, 4 BBQ skewers, 8 corn holders, 4 reusable straws to sip your beverage while cooking



Good Grips Grilling Prep and Carry System to tote your meat out to the grill. This is a six piece set which includes a cutting board, a deep tray and two color-coded trays with lids for marinating your favorite meats



Kinders Original BBQ sauce, Kinder's The Blend (salt, pepper & garlic) Seasoning

Kinder's Grilled Chicken (sea salt, garlic & herbs) Seasoning