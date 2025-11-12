Hosted by

Love on You Mommy Ministry

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Love on You Mommy Ministry's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

On-site at LOYM event - or - Delivery

Wine Gift basket (Value $215) item
Wine Gift basket (Value $215)
$65

Starting bid

Cote Mas Sauvignon Vermentino, Pays d'Oc IGP 2022 (Gold Medal)

Cote Mas Syrah Grenache, Pays d'Oc IGP 2022 (Silver Medal)

A Set of four monogram Wine glasses

Charcuterie Board

Six Coasters

Champagne bottle stopper

The Pampered & Unbothered Starter Kit (Value $150) item
The Pampered & Unbothered Starter Kit (Value $150)
$45

Starting bid

Yankee Candle (scent: Pink Sands)

Two Pairs of fuzzy socks

$25 Bath & Body Works gift card

Body & Hand lotion

Dove body wash

Satin turban for braids and natural hair

Blanket

Dr. Teal's Epson Salt (Lavender)

Bath Towel Wrap

Devotional

Journal


Family Game Night Basket (Value $130) item
Family Game Night Basket (Value $130)
$40

Starting bid

Games:

Herd Mentality

Taco vs Burrito

Stack Attack

Six card games: Crazy 8, Old Maid, Slap Jack, Go Fish, War, Garbage Monsters

Snacks:

Gummy candy, Microwave popcorn, Raisinette (milk & dark chocolate), Sour Patch Kids, Milk Duds, Red Vines, Charleston chews

BBQ Blaster Basket (Value - $250) item
BBQ Blaster Basket (Value - $250)
$75

Starting bid

27pcs Heavy Duty Extra Thick BBQ Accessories w/meat claws and a handy Carrying Case which includes a multipurpose spatula with a built-in bottle opener, a grill fork, a knife, tongs, a basting brush, a cleaning brush with scrapper, 4 BBQ skewers, 8 corn holders, 4 reusable straws to sip your beverage while cooking

Good Grips Grilling Prep and Carry System to tote your meat out to the grill. This is a six piece set which includes a cutting board, a deep tray and two color-coded trays with lids for marinating your favorite meats

Kinders Original BBQ sauce, Kinder's The Blend (salt, pepper & garlic) Seasoning
Kinder's Grilled Chicken (sea salt, garlic & herbs) Seasoning

Men's Beard Spa Basket #1 (Value $75) item
Men's Beard Spa Basket #1 (Value $75)
$25

Starting bid

Beard Wash and Conditioner

Shower Gel

Bath Salts

Beard Balm

Beard Growth Oil

Loofah Towel

Body and Beard Brush

Wooden Mustache Comb

Deodorant wrapped in a chic Black Tub with Ribbon and Hangtag


Men's Beard Spa Basket #2 (Value $75) item
Men's Beard Spa Basket #2 (Value $75)
$25

Starting bid

Beard Wash and Conditioner

Shower Gel

Bath Salts

Beard Balm

Beard Growth Oil

Loofah Towel

Body and Beard Brush

Wooden Mustache Comb

Deodorant wrapped in a chic Black Tub with Ribbon and Hangtag

Welcome Baby Girl Basket (Value $220) item
Welcome Baby Girl Basket (Value $220)
$60

Starting bid

(3) Dr. Seuss books
- Nursery Rhymes & Lullabies Children’s book
- 100 Ways to Know God Loves Me Children’s book
- Guess How Much I Love You Children’s book
- (3) Hooded Towels
- (3) Washcloths
- (3) Infant Bibs
- Pampers ~ size 8-14lbs
- Baby Wipes
- Stuffed Animal
- Baby Rattle
- (3) Disney Baby Bottles
- Disney Bottle Cleaning Brush
- Plush Baby Blanket
- Storage Basket

Welcome Baby Boy Basket (Value $220) item
Welcome Baby Boy Basket (Value $220)
$60

Starting bid

- (3) Dr. Seuss books
- Nursery Rhymes & Lullabies Children’s book
- My First 100 Words Children’s book
- Is Your Mama a Llama Children’s book
- (3) Hooded Towels
- (3) Washcloths
- (3) Infant Bibs
- Pampers ~ size 8-14lbs
- Baby Wipes
- Stuffed Animal
- Baby Rattle
- (3) Disney Baby Bottles
- Disney Bottle Cleaning Brush
- Plush Baby Blanket
- Storage Basket

Sip and Snuggle Basket (Value $185) item
Sip and Snuggle Basket (Value $185)
$50

Starting bid

Gourmet Tea

Krispy Kreme Coffee

Gourmet Coffee Flavoring

Coffee Mug

Harry & David Wafer Rolls

Decorative Weaved Coffee Cup Basket

Throw Blanket

Comfy T-Shirt XL

Plush Socks

Journal & Pen Set

Make-up Bag

Key Chain

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!