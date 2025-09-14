Hosted by

Love Them More Ministries's Silent Auction

130 Wendy Acres Ave, Longview, TX 75602, USA

Kendra Scott Merrick Necklace
$35

Starting bid

Chain link necklace - retail $50.00

Donated by Rick and Amy Nelson

Kate Spade large light gray purse
$120

Starting bid

Retail $329.00

Donated by Rick and Amy Nelson

Kate Spade black and tan clutch
$90

Starting bid

Retail $259.00

Donated by Rick and Amy Nelson

Kate Spade black sparkle handbag
$120

Starting bid

Retail $329.00

Donated by Rick and Amy Nelson

Seals Competition Rifle Scope
$100

Starting bid

Retail $529.00

Donated by Rick and Amy Nelson

Bear Creek Gift Basket
$65

Starting bid

Retail $90.00

Donated by Bear Creek Smokehouse

Rueggenbach gift card and merch
$150

Starting bid

Retail $250.00-

$200 gift card and Rueggenbach merchandise

Donated by Rueggenbach, Texas Ruegg, owner

Rise and Shine Hills Basket
$60

Starting bid

Retail $90.00

Donated by Rise and Shine Hills, Brian and Brooke Hopkins, owners

Pop's Place gift card and Bear Creek Goodies
$100

Starting bid

Retail $190.00 - $100.00 gift card and Bear Creek Goodies

Gift Card Donated by Danete Tyson and Tony Clowers

The Spur Studio
$100

Starting bid

Retail - $200.00 - 10 class pack and studio goodies

Donated by Courtney Baker

Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Retail $85.00 - wall sign, candle, honey jar and honey

Donated by Dan and Sharon Fowler

Gift Basket
$65

Starting bid

Two handmade leather bags, books, candles, jewelry, hand soaps, mug, ornament and snacks

Value $150

Donated By Sheryl Yates

Revolve Cycle Classes
$70

Starting bid

One month unlimited classes, indoor cycle studio, Donated by Hope Meador

Value $135

Tanning & Redlight Membership for 1 Year
$180

Starting bid

1 year Tanning and Redlight Membership, Tanning lotions, Redlight lotions, Collagenetics peptide, Redlight post lotions, Face lotions w/ dermal dark blends, Restored prep spray & moisturizer, Face Bronzer, Tingle drops, Body Wipes

Donated by Champions Gym & Fitness

Value $1500

Merry Stuffed Stocking
$120

Starting bid

Beaded stocking stuffed with Charros toffee and chocolate, Mexican hot chocolate, 3 savory dips, raspberry, cranberry and bourbon balsamic vinegars. Donated by Louis Morgan #4 - Value $250

Freshness Gift Bundle - Tyler Candle Company
$50

Starting bid

Freshness Gift Bundle comes with a mini candle, room spray, and a detergent (DIVA Scent).

Donated by Louis Morgan #4 - Valued at $86

