Love Thy Neighbor FL Holiday Movie Night Fundraiser

All aboard! 🚂 Your ticket is the golden key to hot chocolate, holiday cheer, and a one-way trip to the North Pole with The Polar Express!





General Admission seats are for general seating, located in banquet style chairs or you may bring your own camping style chair from home. Specific seats cannot be reserved in advance. You may bring cushions for floor seating if you would be more comfortable.





Bring your blankets, pillows, and wear your coziest family-friendly pajamas, as we transform the space into a festive winter movie experience.