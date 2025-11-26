Love Thy Neighbor FL Holiday Movie Night Fundraiser - Sponsors & Vendors

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About this event
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Our highest level of support. Helps us create the full movie night experience while directly funding programs that serve families in need. Includes premier recognition and featured logo placement.
As the only Blockbuster Sponsor, you will receive:
⭐ 6 tickets to the event
⭐ 6 drink tickets
⭐ Priority viewing at the event
⭐ Name & Logo on our website with link
⭐ Opportunity to speak at the event
Provides meaningful support for event operations and family resources. Includes strong brand visibility and recognition throughout the evening.
As a Director's Chair Sponsor, you will receive:
🎥 4 tickets to the event
🎥 4 drink tickets
🎥 Name & Logo on our website with link
🎥 Special mention during the event
Supports event essentials and community outreach. Includes logo placement on select materials and recognition throughout the evening.
As a Cast Member Sponsor, you will receive:
🎬2 tickets to the event
🎬 2 drink tickets
🎬 Name & Logo on our website with link
🎬 Special mention during the event
Perfect for small businesses wanting to participate and show community love. Includes name recognition in event listings and recognition throughout the evening.
As a Supporting Role Sponsor, you will receive:
🎞️ Name & Logo on our website with link
🎞️ Special mention during the event
Premium placement for high-traffic visibility. Ideal for full meals or signature items. Includes priority setup and featured promotion.
As the only Golden Ticket Food/Drink Vendor, you will receive:
🍽️ 4 tickets to the event
🍽️ Premier XL space at venue location
🍽️ Opportunity to speak before movie, to tell audience about you and your business
🍽️ Showcase your food/drink at our event
🍽️ Your sales are yours to keep
🍽️ Name & Logo on our website with link
** all food/drink vendors MUST have active food license & insurance **
Perfect for snacks, small bites, or specialty items. Includes regular vendor placement and recognition throughout the evening.
As an All Aboard Snack Vendor, you will receive:
🥨 2 tickets to event
🥨 Showcase your food items at our event
🥨 Your sales are yours to keep
🥨 Name & Logo on our website with link
** all food/drink vendors MUST have active food license & insurance **
Great for drink-focused vendors like lemonade, iced drinks, coffee, or cocoa bars. Includes regular vendor placement and recognition throughout the evening.
As a Railway Refreshments Vendor, you will receive:
🥤 Showcase your non-alcoholic drink items at our event
🥤 Your sales are yours to keep
🥤 Name & Logo on our website with link
** all food/drink vendors MUST have active food license & insurance **
A simple, affordable booth for hobbyists, home-based businesses, or first-time vendors. Includes regular vendor placement and recognition throughout the evening.
As a Winter Workshop Vendor, you will receive:
🛍️ Showcase your craft items at our event
🛍️ Your sales are yours to keep
🛍️ Name & Logo on our website with link
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!