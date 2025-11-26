Love Thy Neighbor FL Holiday Movie Night Fundraiser - Sponsors & Vendors

Our highest level of support. Helps us create the full movie night experience while directly funding programs that serve families in need. Includes premier recognition and featured logo placement.





As the only Blockbuster Sponsor, you will receive:

⭐ 6 tickets to the event

⭐ 6 drink tickets

⭐ Priority viewing at the event

⭐ Name & Logo on our website with link

⭐ Opportunity to speak at the event