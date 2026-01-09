Love to Swim Education Development Program Expansion 🛟

About the memberships
Valid until April 29, 2027
Honorable Mention recognition
Sponsors will be acknowledged by name during the Gala program and receive a brief honorable mention in the live program remarks
Valid until April 29, 2027
Logo on Love to Swim website & event materials
- Recognition in newsletters and social media
- Opportunity for employees to volunteer at one Education Development Program session
Valid until April 29, 2027
- All Splash Partner perks
- Featured recognition in one press release
- Logo on program banners at community events
- Invitation for employee engagement day supporting adaptive swim lessons
Valid until April 29, 2027
- All Wave Partner perks
- Naming opportunity for one Education Development Program class or event
- Highlighted feature in Love to Swim annual impact report
- Opportunity for company representative to speak at community events
No expiration
- All Current Partner perks
- Named sponsorship for multiple programs or scholarship fund
- VIP recognition at all major events
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