Love to Swim

Offered by

Love to Swim

About the memberships

Love to Swim Education Development Program Expansion 🛟

Ripple Partner
$500

Valid until April 29, 2027

Honorable Mention recognition

Sponsors will be acknowledged by name during the Gala program and receive a brief honorable mention in the live program remarks

Splash Partner
$1,500

Valid until April 29, 2027

Logo on Love to Swim website & event materials
- Recognition in newsletters and social media
- Opportunity for employees to volunteer at one Education Development Program session

Wave Partner
$2,500

Valid until April 29, 2027

- All Splash Partner perks
- Featured recognition in one press release
- Logo on program banners at community events
- Invitation for employee engagement day supporting adaptive swim lessons

Current Partner
$5,000

Valid until April 29, 2027

- All Wave Partner perks
- Naming opportunity for one Education Development Program class or event
- Highlighted feature in Love to Swim annual impact report
- Opportunity for company representative to speak at community events

Tide Partner
$10,000

No expiration

- All Current Partner perks
- Named sponsorship for multiple programs or scholarship fund
- VIP recognition at all major events

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