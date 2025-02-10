New England Festivals Inc.

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New England Festivals Inc.
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Love Yoga Fest

117 Stowe Rd

Sandwich, MA 02563, USA

Full Weekend Pass
$250

Grants entry to the event, with access to all workshops, classes, and nightly activities, on Friday evening and throughout  Saturday & Sunday. It does not include camping, any wellness village services, or interactive art activity fees. Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain or shine event. 

Full Weekend Pass & Forest Camping
$330

Grants all amenities of the Full Weekend Pass, plus access to accommodation in the Forest Camp for overnight tent camping on Friday and Saturday. Each campsite includes parking for one car and space for two adults. Please consider carpooling. Our campsite coordinator will work with you and/or your party to assign campsites. Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain or shine event.

Weekend Pass with Cabin camping for 4
$1,675
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This pass includes access to standard amenities and activities as well as accommodation for four from Friday night through Sunday's closing festivities. This pass includes parking for two vehicles next to the cabin and four full weekend passes.

Saturday Pass
$150

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities on Saturday only.

Sunday Pass
$130

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities on Sunday only.

10 Person Cabin
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This pass includes access to all workshops, classes, and activities on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well as accommodation for up to 10 on Friday & Saturday night in one of the large cabins. This pass includes parking for 4 vehicles and 10 full weekend passes. It does not include any wellness village services or interactive art activity fees. Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain or shine event.

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