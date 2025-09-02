Love Your Library Raffle Baskets 2025

Select this option to purchase ONE(1) chance to win the GREAT PUMPKIN RAFFLE BASKET. Basket includes: (2) pumpkin tins/ pumpkin hanging/ $50 in lottery tix/ $10 Starbucks/ $10 Frank's Pizza/ $20 Rita's/ $30 Giant Eagle/ $25 Target/ $25 Texas Roadhouse
Select this option to purchase SIX(6) chances to win the GREAT PUMPKIN RAFFLE BASKET. Basket includes: (2) pumpkin tins/ pumpkin hanging/ $50 in lottery tix/ $10 Starbucks/ $10 Frank's Pizza/ $20 Rita's/ $30 Giant Eagle/ $25 Target/ $25 Texas Roadhouse
Select this option to purchase ONE(1) chance to win the VINTAGE TEA TIME BASKET. Basket includes: vintage tea pot/ (2) fiesta ware mugs/ $10 Starbucks/ Ondo Honey/ Taylor's Tea/ Fresh Honey Cookbook/ Hand-painted biscuit plate/ vintage trinket box
Select this option to purchase SIX(6) chances to win the VINTAGE TEA TIME BASKET. Basket includes: vintage tea pot/ (2) fiesta ware mugs/ $10 Starbucks/ Ondo Honey/ Taylor's Tea/ Fresh Honey Cookbook/ Hand-painted biscuit plate/ vintage trinket box
Select this option to purchase ONE(1) chance to win the RAFFLE OF HORROR. Basket includes: Taboo (horror edition)/ Trivial Pursuit (horror movie edition)/ $30 Giant Eagle/ Haunted Pittsburgh book/ Pumpkin carving tools/ Scar-Cuterie book/ Halloween parade puzzle/ Halloween house puzzle/ 2 beaded Halloween place-mats/ Trick-or-treat bucket
Select this option to purchase SIX(6) chances to win the RAFFLE OF HORROR. Basket includes: Taboo (horror edition)/ Trivial Pursuit (horror movie edition)/ $30 Giant Eagle/ Haunted Pittsburgh book/ Pumpkin carving tools/ Scar-Cuterie book/ Halloween parade puzzle/ Halloween house puzzle/ 2 beaded Halloween place-mats/ Trick-or-treat bucket
Select this option to purchase ONE (1) chance to win the FOODIE LOVERS BASKET. Basket includes: SNHL cutting board/ charcuterie game/ build-a-board/ peace, love, and pie ceramic pie dish/ graze-charcuterie cookbook/ the baking bible/ holiday cooking tools/ metal holder
Select this option to purchase SIX (6) chances to win the FOODIE LOVERS BASKET. Basket includes: SNHL cutting board/ charcuterie game/ build-a-board/ peace, love, and pie ceramic pie dish/ graze-charcuterie cookbook/ the baking bible/ holiday cooking tools/ metal holder
Select this option to purchase ONE (1) chance to win the ESPRESSO YOURSELF BASKET. Basket includes: electric espresso maker/ Starbucks espresso/$10 Starbucks card/ (3) coffeehouse mysteries by Cleo Coyle/ collectible set of (6) cups and (6) saucers/ black metal holder.
Select this option to purchase SIX (6) chances to win the ESPRESSO YOURSELF BASKET. Basket includes: electric espresso maker/ Starbucks espresso/$10 Starbucks card/ (3) coffeehouse mysteries by Cleo Coyle/ collectible set of (6) cups and (6) saucers/ black metal holder.
THANK YOU POP CULTURE FOR THIS AMAXZING DONATION!
Basket includes: Two tix to Comic Book Show 11/23, 11/25, Back to the Future license plate, Transformers figures, Action Figures (Superman, Darth Vader, Boba Fee, Two-Face, Trap-Jaw, Mandalorian, Throttle, Daredevil, Frankenstein), Deadpool bowtie, Barbie tags, My Pet Monster, Yoda Keychain, Hotwheels, Character bagclips, crocodile figure
