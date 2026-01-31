💝 Love Your Mind – Valentine’s Day Raffle 💝

This Valentine’s Day, we’re inviting you to love on yourself while supporting a powerful cause.

Mental Health Me is hosting a Valentine’s Day raffle featuring a thoughtfully curated Self-Love & Wellness Gift Basket designed to nourish the mind, body, and spirit. Your participation directly supports mental health education, awareness initiatives, and community-based emotional wellness programming.





This raffle supports Mental Health Me’s mission of mental health education, awareness, and emotional wellness support. No purchase necessary where prohibited by law. Winner will be selected at random. Must be 18+ to enter. If alcohol is included, winner must be 21+





Thank you for helping us remind the world that mental health matters — especially during the season of love.