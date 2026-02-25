Loveland Professional Ski Patrol Union's Silent Auction

EXPERIENCE THE BEST ATV TOUR NEAR DENVER

Duration: 1 hr | 2 hrs

Ages: Ages 16+ to drive, passengers must be 56″

We navigate our way on historic mining trails in Dumont near Denver through the scenic Rocky Mountains, enjoying breathtaking vistas of the Continental Divide and Mount Evans. Experience the serenity of the untamed mountains coupled with the exhilaration of an ATV. Visit historic mining sites and the remnants of Silver Creek, a mining town dating back to 1857. We stop along the way to capture the awesome views, so be sure to bring a camera.

All tours begin with safety and operational instruction on your ATV. Then we practice in our parking lot and base area until you’re familiar with your machine. All of our rides include a professional guide, ATV, and helmet. While our tours are not for the faint of heart, we feel with the right attitude and adventurous spirit, anyone can participate in our rides!

All tours go rain or shine. Starting times vary with the season.