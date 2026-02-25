Loveland Professional Ski Patrol Union's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Come ski/snowboard with a Loveland Patroller on their day off. They will show you all of the nooks and crannies of Loveland Ski Area. This is a full day offering starting at 9am (or whenever you want) and finishing around 3pm (or earlier if you want). Must be able to secure your own ticket/pass for this item. No comps will be provided. Appropriate for any level skier but patroller will not provide any advise on skiing or snowboarding skills.
Starting bid
Come ski/snowboard with a Loveland Patroller on their day off. They will show you all of the nooks and crannies of Loveland Ski Area. This is a half day offering either in the morning or afternoon depending on your availability. Must be able to secure your own ticket/pass for this item. No comps will be provided. Appropriate for any level skier but patroller will not provide any advise on skiing or snowboarding skills.
Starting bid
Grab a cup of coffee with one of the Loveland Professional Ski Patrol Union Board Members. Learn about what the Union is doing and more about the patrolling profession in general. 1 cup of coffee included with price!
Starting bid
We navigate our way on historic mining trails in Dumont near Denver through the scenic Rocky Mountains, enjoying breathtaking vistas of the Continental Divide and Mount Evans. Experience the serenity of the untamed mountains coupled with the exhilaration of an ATV. Visit historic mining sites and the remnants of Silver Creek, a mining town dating back to 1857. We stop along the way to capture the awesome views, so be sure to bring a camera.
All tours begin with safety and operational instruction on your ATV. Then we practice in our parking lot and base area until you’re familiar with your machine. All of our rides include a professional guide, ATV, and helmet. While our tours are not for the faint of heart, we feel with the right attitude and adventurous spirit, anyone can participate in our rides!
All tours go rain or shine. Starting times vary with the season.
Starting bid
Stay at the Flying Moon Cabins near Idaho Springs, CO. Redeemable value of $250 to be used towards however many nights you wish to stay. Must be used by 12/31/2026.
More info here: https://www.flyingmooncabins.com/
Starting bid
Stay 2 consecutive nights at The Block in a Private Room. Full access to the guest kitchen, The Block Bar, Aspen Lounge, rooftop hot tub, coworking space + more!
Valid for one-time use only; this offer may be used only for the specific experience outlined and is not valid with any other discount or special offer. Reservation will defer to availability at the time of request. This offer expires in 1 year on March 6, 2027. Blackout dates include: April 3-5, May 22-24, July 3-5, September 4-6, November 26-29 and December 21-31, 2026 + January 2-4, January 15-17, February 12-14, 2027.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate redeemable towards half day trips on Clear Creek, Upper Colorado River or Blue River. Trip offerings and availability dependent on water levels.
Starting bid
Enjoy a snowshoe rental for 4 from Nara Visa Coffee in Georgetown. Take them to Guanella Pass, the Bakerville to Loveland Trail, Berthoud Pass Area, or any of the other surrounding trails near Georgetown, CO.
Starting bid
Receive a free month of yoga with Black Swan Yoga-South Broadway.
More info here
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