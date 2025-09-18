Lovely London, a Big Ben Bash, Chocolate Ball

1401 Gateway Blvd

Joliet, IL 60431, USA

General Admission – One Guest
$75

General Admission – One Guest

Step into a world of indulgence at the Chocolate Ball, where every moment is dipped in decadence! Your ticket includes:

  • 🍬 Unlimited Chocolate Tastings – Sample handcrafted confections from local businesses
  • 🎟️ Raffles – Try your luck and win sweet surprises
  • 🤫 Silent Auction – Bid on exclusive items and experiences
  • 🎶 Entertainment
  • 🧆 Gourmet Hors d’oeuvres – Savor savory bites to balance the sweetness

Dress to impress and prepare for a night of elegance, excitement, and chocolate-covered memories. One ticket, endless delight.

Group Admission – Up to 8 Guests
$600
Group Admission – Up to 8 Guests

Make it a night to remember with friends, family, or colleagues at your own dedicated table! Your group will enjoy:

  • 🍫 Decadent Chocolate Tastings – Dive into a world of artisanal sweets and gourmet creations
  • 🎟️ Exciting Raffles – More guests, more chances to win!
  • 🤫 Silent Auction Access – Bid together on exclusive items and experiences
  • 🎶 Entertainment
  • 🧆 Elegant Hors d’oeuvres – A delicious spread of savory bites to complement the chocolate
  • 🪑 Reserved Seating – Your own table for comfort, conversation, and celebration

Perfect for anyone who loves chocolate and good company. One table, eight seats, endless indulgence.

