Lovely London, a Big Ben Bash, Chocolate Ball

General Admission – One Guest

Step into a world of indulgence at the Chocolate Ball, where every moment is dipped in decadence! Your ticket includes:

🍬 Unlimited Chocolate Tastings – Sample handcrafted confections from local businesses

🎟️ Raffles – Try your luck and win sweet surprises

🤫 Silent Auction – Bid on exclusive items and experiences

🎶 Entertainment

🧆 Gourmet Hors d’oeuvres – Savor savory bites to balance the sweetness

Dress to impress and prepare for a night of elegance, excitement, and chocolate-covered memories. One ticket, endless delight.