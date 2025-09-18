Lovely London, a Big Ben Bash, Chocolate Ball

General Admission – One Guest
Step into a world of indulgence at the Chocolate Ball, where every moment is dipped in decadence! Your ticket includes:
Dress to impress and prepare for a night of elegance, excitement, and chocolate-covered memories. One ticket, endless delight.
Group Admission – Up to 8 Guests
Make it a night to remember with friends, family, or colleagues at your own dedicated table! Your group will enjoy:
Perfect for anyone who loves chocolate and good company. One table, eight seats, endless indulgence.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing