LoverHER Charm School Graduation Celebration

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About this event
$
Ticket includes the graduation celebration + heavy hors d’oeuvres. Come celebrate our LoveHer girls’ growth, confidence, and next chapter! 💗✨
If you cannot attend but would like to give to the cause, please show your support. Your generosity helps us continue building confident, purpose-driven young women. 💗✨
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!