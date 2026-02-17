LoveHer Life Charm School
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LoveHer Life Charm School

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LoveHer Life Charm School

About this event

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LoverHER Charm School Graduation Celebration

1800 W Main St

Tupelo, MS 38801, USA

Add a donation for LoveHer Life Charm School

$

General Admission
$30

Ticket includes the graduation celebration + heavy hors d’oeuvres. Come celebrate our LoveHer girls’ growth, confidence, and next chapter! 💗✨

Donation
Pay what you can

If you cannot attend but would like to give to the cause, please show your support. Your generosity helps us continue building confident, purpose-driven young women. 💗✨

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!