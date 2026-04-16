Love's Magic

For awesome young people songin' on a budget. Are you under 30 but don't need this super cool discount? Support your CSI by purchasing a General Admission ticket! (For in-person or livestream attendance.)

For awesome young people songin' on a budget. Are you under 30 but don't need this super cool discount? Support your CSI by purchasing a General Admission ticket! (For in-person or livestream attendance.)

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