LoveSetMatch Athens Park Tennis Class 2026

Sat. 9am Kids Beginners 6-12 10am 13+ adults Beginners

These classes are $25 for the whole month and are donation-based, run by volunteer coaches — powered by passion and your support — so every bit helps us continue bringing fun, high-quality tennis and fitness education to underserved communities. 💛





SCHOLARSHIPS ARE AVAILABLE! Email us for the application!



Please note: As registration is treated as a charitable donation, make-up classes and refunds are not available. Your support is deeply appreciated and plays a vital role in sustaining and advancing our mission.



Thanks for being part of the LoveSetMatch family! 🫶🎾