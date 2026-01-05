LoveSetMatch Belvedere Beginner Tennis Classes 2026

We just ask for a $50 registration fee donation per child or adult for the full month session. You can register for Saturday Class, Tuesday Classes or both. This small fee helps us cover court costs with LA County and, more importantly, shows your personal commitment to showing up and learning.



These classes are donation-based run by volunteer coaches — powered by passion and your support — so every bit helps us continue bringing fun, high-quality tennis and fitness education to underserved communities. 💛



Please note: Since your registration is considered a donation, there are no make-up classes or refunds — but your generosity truly means the world to us and keeps this mission going strong. Scholarships are available by applying here https://lovesetmatch.org/scholarships/



Thanks for being part of the LoveSetMatch family! 🫶🎾