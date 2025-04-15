LoveSetMatch Ladera Park Beginner Classes

These classes are FREE donation-based — powered by passion and your support — so every bit helps us continue bringing fun, high-quality tennis and fitness education to underserved communities. 💛



ALL AGES ARE WELCOME. Bring a friend and your children. Expect fun hitting drills and games.



Please note: Since your registration is considered a donation, there are no make-up classes or refunds — but your generosity truly means the world to us and keeps this mission going strong.



Scholarships are available by applying here https://lovesetmatch.org/scholarships/



Thanks for being part of the LoveSetMatch family! 🫶🎾