LoveSetMatch Swag Store

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This lightweight polyester performance cap comes with a built-in woven sweatband made of water-repellent polyester. Features side mesh panels, giving the cap extra breathability. The low-profile build of the cap gives it a casual, athletic look for everyday wear and is perfect for performance tennis or coaching.
Shipping a standard hat (like a baseball cap, shirt or shorts sold individually) via USPS usually costs $12 Shipping costs are based on weight and distance, typically taking 1–5 days for delivery. Thank you for helping us cover the cost of shipping, so more resources can go to our mission
Shipping a standard shoes via USPS usually costs $15 Shipping costs are based on weight and distance, typically taking 1–5 days for delivery. Thank you for helping us cover the cost of shipping, so more resources can go to our mission
Pick up your Swag in Monterey Park. Thank you for helping us save time, so more focus and resources can go to our mission
Already have a favorite string? You’re welcome to bring it—stringing is available for a $20 donation when you provide your own string. Simple, affordable, and purpose-driven, this service is our way of giving back to the tennis community while inviting you to be part of something bigger. Your support quietly fuels opportunity, one racquet at a time 🎾
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The HEAD Ti.S5 CZ racquet is for players with a medium-long swing style. The perfect combination of control, power and maneuverability. Revolutionary titanium/graphite construction. XtraLong for more reach. A perfect performance racquet.
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