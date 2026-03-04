LoveSetMatch

Offered by

LoveSetMatch

About this shop

LoveSetMatch Swag Store

LSM Embroidered Performance Hat item
LSM Embroidered Performance Hat
$30

This lightweight polyester performance cap comes with a built-in woven sweatband made of water-repellent polyester. Features side mesh panels, giving the cap extra breathability. The low-profile build of the cap gives it a casual, athletic look for everyday wear and is perfect for performance tennis or coaching.

Shipping & Packing Fee (small Item) item
Shipping & Packing Fee (small Item)
$12

Shipping a standard hat (like a baseball cap, shirt or shorts sold individually) via USPS usually costs $12 Shipping costs are based on weight and distance, typically taking 1–5 days for delivery. Thank you for helping us cover the cost of shipping, so more resources can go to our mission

Shipping & Packing Fee (Large or Multiple Item) item
Shipping & Packing Fee (Large or Multiple Item)
$15

Shipping a standard shoes via USPS usually costs $15 Shipping costs are based on weight and distance, typically taking 1–5 days for delivery. Thank you for helping us cover the cost of shipping, so more resources can go to our mission

Pickup
Free

Pick up your Swag in Monterey Park. Thank you for helping us save time, so more focus and resources can go to our mission

Stringing for Racquet
$100

Already have a favorite string? You’re welcome to bring it—stringing is available for a $20 donation when you provide your own string. Simple, affordable, and purpose-driven, this service is our way of giving back to the tennis community while inviting you to be part of something bigger. Your support quietly fuels opportunity, one racquet at a time 🎾

Wilson prostaff 90 racket item
Wilson prostaff 90 racket
$100

used

Head Radical liquid metal racket item
Head Radical liquid metal racket
$100

used

Head TI S5 Racket item
Head TI S5 Racket item
Head TI S5 Racket
$100

The HEAD Ti.S5 CZ racquet is for players with a medium-long swing style. The perfect combination of control, power and maneuverability. Revolutionary titanium/graphite construction. XtraLong for more reach. A perfect performance racquet.

used

Head Ti Conquest Racket item
Head Ti Conquest Racket
$100

used

Head Instinct 25 Racket item
Head Instinct 25 Racket
$100

used

Wilson Tour Slam Lite item
Wilson Tour Slam Lite
$100

used

Wilson Tour Slam item
Wilson Tour Slam
$100
Volkl Organix 4 Super G item
Volkl Organix 4 Super G item
Volkl Organix 4 Super G item
Volkl Organix 4 Super G
$100
Wilson Steam 105S item
Wilson Steam 105S item
Wilson Steam 105S
$100
Wilson Juice 108 item
Wilson Juice 108 item
Wilson Juice 108
$100
Wilson Hammer System item
Wilson Hammer System
$100
Prince Precision Approach item
Prince Precision Approach item
Prince Precision Approach
$100
Wilson Tour Ceramic 93 item
Wilson Tour Ceramic 93
$100
Spalding Pancho Gonzales Signature item
Spalding Pancho Gonzales Signature
$100
Babolat Drive item
Babolat Drive
$100
Head Titanium
$100
Head MicroGel Extreme Midplus
$100
ProKennex
$100
Wilson Jack Kramer
$100
Head Ti Conquest
$100
Prince Triple Threat
$100
Wilson Profile 2.7si
$100
Donnay Pro One
$100
Dunlop Biomimetic M2.0
$100
Head Innegra D30
$100
Wilson Factor
$100
Slazenger Cub wood racquet
$100
Prince Exo Tour
$100
Volkl Power Bridge
$100
Donnay Formula 100
$100
Prince Powerline Fusionlite
$100
Snauwaert
$100
Wilson Agressor
$100
Babolat Aeropro Drive
$100
Prince EXO3 Tour Team 100
$100
Donnay Pro One 102
$100
Wilson Jack Kramer Pro Staff
$100
Head MXG
$100
Head Radical liquid metal racquet
$100
Head Radical Pro
$100
Head Constant Beam Magnesium
$100
Wilson Jack Kramer Staff Midsize Graphite
$100
Wilson Fused Graphite
$100
Dunlop Max Impact Mid
$100
Babolat Pure Control
$100
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