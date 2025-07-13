Loving Heart Creations Inc's shop

Wyatt's Warrior Angels
Every angel is unique, none will be the same! What you get is random and made with love in memory of Forever 18, Angel warrior, Wyatt Jones (Oakdale, Ca) and his Pediatric Cancer Battle...

Adam's Brave Birds
Random Birds honoring Oakdale, CA own Forever 7 Angel Warrior, Adam Guthrie... He passed within days of my own son Wyatt being diagnosed. Adam was the the youngest brother of Wyatt's best friend... Our families forever tied together now...

Mighty Mateo's Butterflies
What you get is random. Each one is one of a kind and made with love in memory of our sweet friend an Angel warrior, Forever 1, Mateo Lopez (Valley Springs/Ione, Ca) and his battle against Pediatric Cancer...

Love Like Kodiak
Random Bear Claw ornaments made withblove in honor of our brave friend and warrior Kodiak Blosser (10 year old Pediatric Cancer and bone-marrow transplant Champion, needs 9 more years of cancer free for full remission)

Fight Like Jacob
Random Godzilla ornaments made in loving Memory and Honor of our brave friend, Forever 10 Angel Warrior, Jacob Bear

Fight Like Hailey
Random Longhorn ornaments made in honor of our sweet friend and Pediatric Cancer Warrior Hailey Iverson

Strong Like Clayton
Random Hulk ornaments honoring Clayton's battle with Wilm's Tumors. Every child fighting is a Hero and they should be recognized

Live For Everly
Random unicorns honoring Angel Warrior Everly ❤️

Lions For Lucas
Random Lion ornaments representing Pediatric Cancer Warrior Lucas from Sutter, Ca. We love you Lucas!

Thrive Like Tessa
Random sunflowers designed with love for Pediatric Cancer Warrior Tessa! Keep on dancing beautiful little light!

