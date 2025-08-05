Loving Local Luau Fundraiser

765 E Chinden Blvd

Meridian, ID 83646, USA

Adult 12+ Entry
$10

Entry into our Luau. Access to show performances, face painting, crafts, bounce house, raffle, and more!

Under 12 Entry
free

Ages 12 and Under FREE ENTRY. Please RSVP how many kids will be joining, so we can include them in the guest count.

Adult Plate Dinner
$15

Luau Plate:


Includes choice of one protein, rice, mac or green salad, and guava cake.


Protein choices- Teriyaki Chicken, Kalua Pig, Spam

Big Kahuna Plate
$20

Big Kahuna Plate:


Choice of two proteins, rice, mac salad, green tossed salad, poke, and guava cake


Protein Choices- Teriyaki Chicken, Kalua Pig, Spam


Poke Choices- Spicy or Shoyu

Keiki Plate
$10

Keiki Plate:


Includes one protein, rice, and guava cake


Protein Choices- Teriyaki Chicken, Kalua Pig, Spam

