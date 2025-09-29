Loving Loic's 2nd Annual Gala for a Cure Silent Auction

*Bidding for this trip will only be available during the cocktail hour at the event.





Unable to attend? Need a proxy? No problem! For more information on this fabulous trip, you may contact the AmFund representative Monica Sakurai at [email protected] or call her directly at 386-334-1599 with any questions you may have or to place your bid.





Pack your bags and get ready to bid on unforgettable adventures! Each trip offers unique experiences, incredible destinations, and memories that will last a lifetime. Don’t forget—all AmFund trips:

Are valid for 3 years with no blackout dates

Many include roundtrip airfare for 2

Come with a dedicated travel specialist to handle all the details

Featured Silent Auction Trips:

1. Viking Iceland – Fire & Ice Adventure

Discover Iceland’s dramatic landscapes of volcanoes, glaciers, geysers, and waterfalls. Explore the Land of Fire & Ice with optional airfare and land packages.

2. Greece & Greek Islands Odyssey

Sail through the turquoise waters of the Aegean and discover Athens, Santorini, and Mykonos. Immerse yourself in ancient history and breathtaking island views. Air and land options available.

3. Alaska – Explorer of the North Cruise

Witness towering glaciers, majestic fjords, and incredible wildlife on this Alaskan cruise. Choose packages with or without airfare to fit your adventure style.

4. Croatia – Dalmatian Coast Odyssey

Explore the charm of Dubrovnik, Split, and the sparkling Adriatic coastline. This land-only trip is perfect for soaking in history, culture, and seaside beauty.

5. South Africa – Photo Safari

An adventure of a lifetime! Experience daily game drives and see lions, elephants, giraffes, and more in their natural habitat. This land-only safari promises awe-inspiring moments.

