Loving Loic's 2nd Annual Gala for a Cure Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Celebrate the intensity and legacy of NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett with a showpiece worthy of any collection.
This Autographed Black Pro-Style Framed Jersey has been personally signed by Kevin Garnett of the Minnesota Timberwolves—a centerpiece that embodies one of basketball’s fiercest competitors.
This item is 100% authentic and includes an affixed Beckett Authentication Services (BAS) hologram/sticker.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Own a piece of basketball history with this authentic basketball signed by John Stockton—the Utah Jazz legend and NBA Hall of Famer who remains the all-time leader in assists and steals. A rare, verified collectible from one of the game’s greatest players.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Power, charisma, and dominance—this yellow pro-style framed jersey, personally signed by Shaquille O’Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers, is a must-have for any NBA fan. Certified 100% authentic by Beckett Authentication Services, it features an affixed BAS sticker with a scannable QR code (no COA card required). As part of the BAS Witnessed Protection Program, a Beckett representative was present at the signing, ensuring authenticity. A rare and highly collectible piece of basketball history.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Feel the energy of NFL football with four tickets to the Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders game on December 7th. Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m., and you’ll enjoy the action from Section 106, Row 24, Seats 20–23. A thrilling day of competition and team spirit awaits!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Join the legendary 12th Man and feel the stadium shake with energy as you cheer on the Seattle Seahawks. This package includes four tickets to a 2026–2027 season home game on a mutually agreed-upon date. From the roar of the crowd to the thrill of every play, you’ll experience NFL football at its most electrifying—an unforgettable day in one of the league’s most passionate atmospheres.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A retreat designed for relaxation. This package includes a $500 gift card to Walker’s Grill in Billings, MT, paired with a stay at the charming Silos Airbnb. The perfect blend of fine dining and serenity.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy two club seats for the Montana State Bobcats’ exciting night game against UC Davis. Unbeatable views, premium comfort, and Big Sky pride under the stadium lights.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Escape to the Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Peñasco, Mexico for a 7-night stay for four guests (2 adults + 2 children under 12). Enjoy world-class pools, Jack Nicklaus–designed golf, a luxury spa, the Jungala Aqua Experience water park, and Cirque du Soleil’s JOYÀ. Relax in a Studio Master Suite with modern comfort and a private balcony.
Valid for 18 months from purchase
Blackout dates: Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s
Resort fees & taxes apply at redemption
One certificate per household per year
Buy It Now: $1,500 – Multiple Packages Available! Click this link to Buy It Now: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/loving-loic-foundations-shop
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bring lasting beauty to your outdoor space with a $1,000 credit toward the purchase and professional planting of a tree from Forever Green Landscaping. Expertly sourced and installed, this contribution adds shade, curb appeal, and a living legacy of growth and renewal to your home.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Transform your story into art with a $300 gift certificate from 1881 Tattoo. Renowned for bold, precise, and creative work, their artists deliver tattoos as unique as you are.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
**Some of these pieces are rare finds not available in the US!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elevate wellness with a NAD+ injection package, valued at $1,950. A cutting-edge treatment to boost vitality, cellular health, and anti-aging benefits.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Refresh and renew with a $450 Botox or filler card from Wild Embers. Can be paired with our Glam Package for the ultimate luxury beauty bundle.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
*Bidding for this trip will only be available during the cocktail hour at the event.
Unable to attend? Need a proxy? No problem! For more information on this fabulous trip, you may contact the AmFund representative Monica Sakurai at [email protected] or call her directly at 386-334-1599 with any questions you may have or to place your bid.
Pack your bags and get ready to bid on unforgettable adventures! Each trip offers unique experiences, incredible destinations, and memories that will last a lifetime. Don’t forget—all AmFund trips:
1. Viking Iceland – Fire & Ice Adventure
Discover Iceland’s dramatic landscapes of volcanoes, glaciers, geysers, and waterfalls. Explore the Land of Fire & Ice with optional airfare and land packages.
View Full Trip Details »
2. Greece & Greek Islands Odyssey
Sail through the turquoise waters of the Aegean and discover Athens, Santorini, and Mykonos. Immerse yourself in ancient history and breathtaking island views. Air and land options available.
View Full Trip Details »
3. Alaska – Explorer of the North Cruise
Witness towering glaciers, majestic fjords, and incredible wildlife on this Alaskan cruise. Choose packages with or without airfare to fit your adventure style.
View Full Trip Details »
4. Croatia – Dalmatian Coast Odyssey
Explore the charm of Dubrovnik, Split, and the sparkling Adriatic coastline. This land-only trip is perfect for soaking in history, culture, and seaside beauty.
View Full Trip Details »
5. South Africa – Photo Safari
An adventure of a lifetime! Experience daily game drives and see lions, elephants, giraffes, and more in their natural habitat. This land-only safari promises awe-inspiring moments.
View Full Trip Details »
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Make your kid’s birthday unforgettable with gentle, hand-led pony rides from the beloved duo Penguin and Dilly, plus five (5) private pony lessons with accomplished instructor Molly Marquis.
What’s included
Perfect for
Redemption & scheduling
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Whitecloud Down System – The Ultimate All-Around Insulation for the Western Hunter
Stay warm, light, and focused in the field with the Whitecloud Down System. Built for all-season versatility, this premium glassing-weight system combines PrimaLoft® Gold Down Insulation with a heat-reflective HeiQ XRefleX shell to deliver unmatched warmth-to-weight performance. Designed for optimal packability, it ensures you’re never carrying more than you need—yet always have the insulation you can count on through changing conditions.
Whether it’s crisp fall mornings or long days in the backcountry, the Whitecloud Down System keeps you insulated and ready for the hunt.
You pick your size.
Don’t miss this chance to own high-performance gear trusted by serious western hunters
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A must-have for every outdoor enthusiast and food lover! This package includes two cookbooks personally signed by the MeatEater crew, blending field-to-table recipes with their signature storytelling. Packed with wild game, fish, and foraged ingredient recipes, these books celebrate the hunting and fishing lifestyle while offering delicious, practical dishes for every kitchen.
Whether you’re an experienced hunter or simply a fan of MeatEater, these autographed editions are both a culinary guide and a collector’s treasure.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing