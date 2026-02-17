Lovington Chamber Of Commerce Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Upgrade your outdoor entertaining space with this stylish set of two patio bar-height chairs. Featuring durable metal frames and comfortable cushioned seating, these chairs are perfect for patios, decks, or outdoor kitchen areas. Designed for both comfort and longevity, they provide the perfect place to relax and enjoy time outdoors.
Embrace western elegance with this stylish boutique collection featuring a beautiful turquoise and leather tote filled with hand-selected accessories and self-care essentials. This charming set includes jewelry, beauty items, a fashionable cosmetic bag, and boutique treats perfect for everyday use or travel. Whether you're heading out on the town or treating yourself to a little pampering, this collection blends cowgirl charm with modern style.
Make a bold and unforgettable impression with Paco Rabanne’s iconic “1 Million” designer fragrance. Known for its rich, masculine scent and luxurious presentation, this premium cologne embodies confidence, success, and sophistication. The perfect signature scent for special occasions or everyday wear.
Perfect for: The modern gentleman who appreciates luxury and style.
Test your luck and raise a toast with this exciting jackpot-themed collection! Featuring an assortment of lottery scratch-off tickets and Fireball whiskey minis, this festive “Pot of Gold” basket offers the thrill of winning and the fun of celebrating. Whether you strike it lucky or simply enjoy the experience, this collection promises excitement and good times.
CAN NOT BE CONSUMED ON FAIRGROUNDS MUST BE 21 YEARS OLD WITH A VALID DRIVERS LICENSE
Celebrate the history and heritage of our community with this meaningful collection of books and publications from the Lea County Museum. Featuring stories, poetry, and historical insights, this basket honors the people, places, and legacy of Lea County. A wonderful keepsake for anyone who loves local history and hometown pride.
Bring excitement and friendly competition to your home with this classic dartboard set. Complete with a traditional dartboard and multiple sets of darts, this package is perfect for game nights with friends and family. Whether you're a seasoned player or just looking for fun entertainment, this set delivers hours of enjoyment.
Add a touch of handcrafted elegance to your accessory collection with these beautiful artisan-made beaded bracelets. Featuring unique stones and detailed craftsmanship, each piece offers timeless style and individuality. Perfect for dressing up or adding charm to everyday wear.
Elevate your wardrobe with this stunning designer handbag from Lulu Boutique, paired with matching accessories and jewelry. Featuring elegant detailing and modern style, this collection is perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. A beautiful addition to any fashion lover’s collection.
Enjoy the perfect day on the course or cheering on your favorite team with this collection featuring premium golf balls, a stylish cap, accessories, and keepsakes. Whether you're an avid golfer or a proud supporter of the game, this bundle offers both function and style.
Take your outdoor adventures to the next level with this premium YETI cooler, known for its superior durability and exceptional ice retention. Perfect for camping, tailgating, road trips, or weekend getaways, this cooler keeps your beverages and food cold while withstanding even the toughest conditions.
Upgrade your home with this practical and stylish collection featuring lighting fixtures, home improvement tools, and essential hardware. Perfect for DIY enthusiasts, homeowners, or anyone planning their next home project, this bundle combines functionality with quality. Donated by Michael Bailey, this set is ideal for enhancing your home with professional-grade touches.
Impress your guests with this stunning gourmet charcuterie board filled with an assortment of fresh fruits, artisan cheeses, chocolates, and specialty treats. Beautifully arranged and perfect for entertaining, special occasions, or a relaxing evening at home. This delicious experience combines elegance and flavor in every bite.
Grill in style with this beautifully engraved bamboo grill tool set featuring premium grilling utensils in a custom “We the People” case. Perfect for backyard barbecues, family gatherings, and outdoor entertaining. A meaningful and practical gift for any grill enthusiast.
Show your Wildcat pride with this spirited collection featuring a Lovington Wildcat cap and custom Wildcat tumbler. Perfect for game days, school events, or everyday use while supporting your hometown team.
Turn heads with this stylish fashion bundle featuring a sleek black mini bag, designer sunglasses, statement jewelry, trendy cap, and gift card donated by Susana Salcido – State Farm. This collection delivers confidence, elegance, and everyday style in one complete package.
Indulge in luxury and pampering with this elegant self-care collection featuring premium Tyler Candle Company products and AutoGlam accessories. This beautiful bundle includes fragrance essentials, body care items, and boutique pampering treats designed to help you relax, refresh, and feel your best. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or gifting someone special, this collection delivers a spa-like experience at home.
Start your mornings in style with this fun and vibrant retro-inspired coffee bar collection. Featuring premium locally roasted coffee, stylish coffee accessories, and sweet treats, this bundle is perfect for creating your own cozy coffee station at home. A great gift for coffee lovers who enjoy flavor and personality.
Enjoy comfort, convenience, and entertainment with this premium bundle featuring a JBL wireless headset, insulated lunch cooler, cozy blanket, drinkware, and Estacado Federal Credit Union branded accessories. Perfect for travel, work, or everyday use, this collection combines technology and comfort in one complete package.
Relax and unwind with this western-inspired bundle featuring a premium insulated tumbler, leather bottle opener wallet, gourmet snacks, and stylish accessories. Perfect for enjoying your favorite beverage in true western fashion.
Protect your home or business with this valuable certificate for one full year of fire extinguisher inspection services, generously donated by JBW Solutions LLC Industrial Safety Services. Regular inspections ensure your fire extinguishers are compliant, safe, and ready when needed. This essential service provides peace of mind and professional safety assurance.
Give your child a once-in-a-lifetime experience with this special opportunity to ride in a real Lovington Fire Department firetruck during the annual Electric Light Parade. This unforgettable experience allows them to see the parade from a firefighter’s perspective while creating lasting holiday memories.
Perfect for the outdoor enthusiast, this Field & Stream gift collection includes rugged drinkware, skincare essentials, and specialty treats. Whether you’re relaxing at camp, in the workshop, or at home, this bundle combines comfort, practicality, and outdoor lifestyle charm.
Show your Wildcat pride with this exclusive Lovington Wildcats spirit package! This bundle includes a Wildcats duffel bag filled with must-have fan gear, including a Wildcats cap, beanie, drinkware, and additional accessories perfect for school events, game nights, or everyday use.
Whether you're cheering from the stands, representing Lovington around town, or gifting a proud Wildcats supporter, this package is the perfect way to celebrate our community and team spirit.
Stay hydrated and stylish with this premium YETI Rambler 42 oz mug, paired with a Tractor Supply Co. snapback hat and quality salt and pepper shakers. Perfect for work, outdoor adventures, road trips, or everyday use, this bundle combines durability, function, and classic style.
Add bold style and organization to your everyday essentials with this vibrant Consuela designer accessory bag, paired with a thoughtfully curated collection of boutique items and Chamber Shop Local goodies. This stylish and practical bundle is perfect for travel, everyday use, or gifting.
Bring warmth, inspiration, and beauty into your home with this elegant faith-inspired décor collection. This thoughtfully curated basket includes decorative home accents, a peaceful figurine, framed inspirational art, a candle, and stylish accent pieces designed to create a calming and uplifting atmosphere. Perfect for enhancing any room or gifting to someone special, this collection blends faith, comfort, and timeless décor.
Travel in style with this stunning iridescent travel tote filled with must-have travel accessories and essentials. Designed for both convenience and fashion, this bundle includes organizers, travel bottles, and accessories perfect for vacations, gym visits, or everyday use. Value $490
Add rustic elegance to your home with this beautifully curated Western-inspired gift basket. Featuring handcrafted leather goods, home décor, artwork, and cozy accessories, this collection brings warmth, personality, and Western charm to any space.
Pamper yourself with this premium Joico haircare collection featuring professional-quality products and accessories. Includes a stylish cosmetic bag and detangling brush, perfect for maintaining healthy, beautiful hair at home or on the go. $100 gift card
Start a rewarding career in commercial driving with this One-Week Class A CDL Training Certificate from Zia CDL Academy. This comprehensive training provides essential skills and certification preparation for a high-demand, high-paying career. $50 gift card ulta
Take your business to the next level with six months of professional IT management services from Bison Executive. This package includes expert monitoring, support, and technical solutions designed to keep your business running securely and efficiently. $50 gift card bath and body works
Bring warmth and relaxation into your home with this beautifully curated gift basket featuring home décor, candles, bath products, and cozy accessories. Perfect for creating a peaceful and inviting atmosphere or gifting to someone special.
Invest in your health and wellness with this one-year family membership to the Lovington Wellness Center. Enjoy access to fitness equipment, classes, and wellness programs designed to help your entire family stay active and healthy.
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect night in with this fun snack basket filled with popcorn, candy, and treats, plus a Texas Roadhouse Dinner for Two gift certificate. Everything you need for a relaxing and delicious evening.
