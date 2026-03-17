Friends Of Orange County Animal Shelter

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Friends Of Orange County Animal Shelter

About this event

Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic

385 Waugh Blvd

Orange, VA 22960, USA

Dog Spay/Neuter item
Dog Spay/Neuter
$200

Dog Spay/Neuter All Sizes

Cat Spay/Neuter item
Cat Spay/Neuter
$100

Cat Spay or neuter

Microchip
$40

Microchip for dog or cat

DHLPP Vaccine
$28

DHPP (or DHLPP) is a shot for dogs that protects them from several serious diseases in one vaccine.

It protects against:

  • Distemper – a very serious virus
  • Hepatitis – affects the liver
  • Parvo – causes severe vomiting and diarrhea
  • Parainfluenza – a respiratory illness

If it’s written as DHLPP, the “L” means it also protects against:

  • Leptospirosis – a bacterial infection that can affect the kidneys and liver (and can spread to people)

👉 Puppies need a series of these shots.
👉 Adult dogs need boosters to stay protected.

FVRCP
$18

FVRCP is a core vaccine for cats. It protects them from three serious diseases in one shot.

It stands for:

  • FVR – Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis (a herpes virus that causes upper respiratory infections)
  • C – Calicivirus (another upper respiratory virus)
  • P – Panleukopenia (a very serious, often deadly virus — similar to parvo in dogs)

In simple terms:

It’s the main kitten shot that protects against sneezing, eye infections, and a very dangerous virus.

👉 Kittens get a series of shots starting around 6–8 weeks old.
👉 Adult cats need boosters to stay protected.

In short: FVRCP helps keep cats healthy and protected from major viruses. 🐱💉

Canine Revolt
$20

Deworm and Flea treatment

Feline Revolt
$10

Dewormer and Flea

4DX Canine
$45

4DX Canine Test is a simple blood test for dogs that checks for common tick-borne diseases and heartworm.

It tests for:

  • 🦠 Heartworm disease
  • 🦠 Lyme disease
  • 🦠 Ehrlichiosis
  • 🦠 Anaplasmosis
FELV Liv Test
$30

FELV/FIV Test for Cats

  • What it does: Checks if a cat has Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV) or Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV).
  • How it’s done: Just a small blood sample, results are usually quick.
  • Why it’s important:
    • FeLV – Can cause cancer and serious illness; spreads through saliva and close contact.
    • FIV – Weakens the immune system; spreads mainly through bites.

In simple terms: 🐱💉

  • It’s a quick check to see if a cat has serious viral infections that affect their health and other cats.
Add a donation for Friends Of Orange County Animal Shelter

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