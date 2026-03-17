Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic

DHPP (or DHLPP) is a shot for dogs that protects them from several serious diseases in one vaccine.

It protects against:

Distemper – a very serious virus

Hepatitis – affects the liver

Parvo – causes severe vomiting and diarrhea

Parainfluenza – a respiratory illness

If it’s written as DHLPP, the “L” means it also protects against:

Leptospirosis – a bacterial infection that can affect the kidneys and liver (and can spread to people)

👉 Puppies need a series of these shots.

👉 Adult dogs need boosters to stay protected.