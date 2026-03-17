Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic

About this event
Dog Spay/Neuter All Sizes
Cat Spay or neuter
Microchip for dog or cat
DHPP (or DHLPP) is a shot for dogs that protects them from several serious diseases in one vaccine.
It protects against:
If it’s written as DHLPP, the “L” means it also protects against:
👉 Puppies need a series of these shots.
👉 Adult dogs need boosters to stay protected.
FVRCP is a core vaccine for cats. It protects them from three serious diseases in one shot.
It stands for:
It’s the main kitten shot that protects against sneezing, eye infections, and a very dangerous virus.
👉 Kittens get a series of shots starting around 6–8 weeks old.
👉 Adult cats need boosters to stay protected.
In short: FVRCP helps keep cats healthy and protected from major viruses. 🐱💉
Deworm and Flea treatment
Dewormer and Flea
4DX Canine Test is a simple blood test for dogs that checks for common tick-borne diseases and heartworm.
It tests for:
In simple terms: 🐱💉
$
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