Low Cost Spay/ Neuter Clinic 2025

This is to schedule an appointment for a female cat to be surgically altered at the low-cost clinic. She will be spayed, vaccinated, flea or ear mite treatment and nail trimming (if needed)! Total is $70, so you will need to bring $50 cash or credit/debit on the day of surgery. We can microchip your pet for $10, just let us know when you drop off your pet!
This is to schedule an appointment for a male cat to be surgically altered at the low-cost clinic. He will be neutered, vaccinated, flea or ear mite treatment and nail trimming (if needed)! Total is $70, so you will need to bring $50 cash or credit/debit on the day of surgery. We can microchip your pet for $10, just let us know when you drop off your pet.
This is to schedule an appointment for a rabbit to be surgically altered at the low-cost clinic. It will be spayed or neutered, and nail trimming (if needed)! Total is $150, so you will need to bring $130 cash or credit/debit on the day of surgery as well as enough hay to keep the bunny busy eating all day. We can microchip your pet for $10, just let us know when you drop off your pet!
This is to schedule an appointment for a male dog to be surgically altered at the low-cost clinic. He will be Neutered, vaccinated, flea treatment and nail trimming (if needed)! Total is $225, so you will need to bring $175 cash or credit/debit on the day of surgery. We can microchip your pet for $10, just let us know when you drop off your pet!
This is to schedule an appointment for a female dog to be surgically altered at the low-cost clinic. She will be spayed, vaccinated, flea treatment and nail trimming (if needed)! Total is $225, so you will need to bring $175 cash or credit/debit on the day of surgery. We can microchip your pet for $10, just let us know when you drop off your pet!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing