Low Cost Spay/ Neuter Clinic 2025

This is to schedule an appointment for a rabbit to be surgically altered at the low-cost clinic. It will be spayed or neutered, and nail trimming (if needed)! Total is $150, so you will need to bring $130 cash or credit/debit on the day of surgery as well as enough hay to keep the bunny busy eating all day. We can microchip your pet for $10, just let us know when you drop off your pet!