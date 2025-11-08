Low Country Veterans Group's Silent Auction

Value $300 - A little music, a little luxury, a little indulgence… this collection brings together some of the best experiences and treats the Low Country has to offer.

RMC Studios - One Free Music Lesson ($50)

Perrones Restaurant - Gift Card ($100)

Tupacz Liquors - Bulleit Manhattan Cocktail Mix ($25)

Christophers Fine Jewelers - Gift Card ($50)

Diff Designer Sunglasses donated by Lisa Hudson ($75)