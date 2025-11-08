Hosted by

Low Country Veterans Group

Low Country Veterans Group's Silent Auction

2104 Lincoln St, Georgetown, SC 29440, USA

The Coastal Bliss Spa Collection
The Coastal Bliss Spa Collection
$75

Starting bid

Value $340 - Pamper yourself with the perfect head-to-toe refresh that includes a facial, massage, salon style and so much more.

  • Revive - Gift Card ($100)
  • Magnolia Massage - Gift Card ($100)
  • The Suite - Shampoo & Style ($50)
  • Island Day Spa - Facial ($90)
Private Chef Experience by Chef Bear - In-Home Dining
Private Chef Experience by Chef Bear - In-Home Dining
$200

Starting bid

Value $400 - Enjoy a refined, restaurant-quality dinner crafted right in your own home. This personalized experience includes a custom menu, multi-course meal prepared and served in-home, professional table presentation, and full kitchen clean-up.

A Merry Self-Care Spa Package
A Merry Self-Care Spa Package
$180

Starting bid

Value $410 - The perfect head-to-toe reset for the season...enjoy a massage, facial, soothing pedicure, and a professional shampoo and style!

  • Stox & Co - 1hr Massage ($110)
  • Reviv - Facial ($150)
  • Happy Feet Salon - Gift Card ($100)
  • The Suite - Shampoo + Style ($50)
Coastal Flavors & Fine Dining Bundle
Coastal Flavors & Fine Dining Bundle
$150

Starting bid

Value $320 - From fresh local shrimp to top-notch dining, this bundle brings the best of Georgetown cuisine to your table.

  • 631 Franks on Front - Gift Card ($50)
  • Between The Antlers - Gift Card ($50)
  • NY Butcher Shop - Gift Card ($200)
  • Harrelsons Seafood - 1lb Shrimp ($20)
Fine Wine & Little Luxuries Basket
Fine Wine & Little Luxuries Basket
$40

Starting bid

Value $100 - Wine, gifts and little luxuries from Little Basket Market

  • Little Basket Market - Wine Basket ($100)
Coastal Bites & Local Delights Basket
Coastal Bites & Local Delights Basket
$75

Starting bid

Value $170 - Taste some of our local dining favorites and fresh seafood to bring the coast home.


Gift Cards:

  • Pawleys Island Tavern ($25)
  • Chive Blossom ($50)
  • Moe's BBQ ($25)
  • Bistro 217 ($25)
  • Harrelson's Seafood - 1lb of Shrimp ($20)
Health & Fitness Reset Bundle
Health & Fitness Reset Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Value $145 - Start fresh with fitness access, wellness merchandise, and everyday health essentials

  • Island Pain & Wellness - Asst. Merchandise ($75)
  • Anytime Fitness - 30 Day Pass ($50)
  • To Your Health - Gift Card ($20)
Pet Parents Care Pack
Pet Parents Care Pack
$100

Starting bid

Value $360 - A mix for the proud pet parent who does it all, this collection offers something special for your pup along with fitness, wellness, art, and auto care essentials to support your everyday life.


Pets

  • Salty Paws Grooming - 1 Pet Wash ($40-70)

Fitness & Wellness

  • Anytime Fitness - 30 Day Pass ($50)
  • Transparent Labs - Collagen Powder ($30)

Auto Care

  • Carlos Complete Auto Care - 1 Oil Change and Tire Rotation ($100)
  • Coastal Car Wash - Gift Card ($25)

Experience

  • Gray Man Gallery - Gift Card ($100)
Norwex Clean Home Refresh Bundle
Norwex Clean Home Refresh Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Value: $190 - A sustainable collection of Norwex favorites designed to keep your home fresh, clean, and eco-friendly. Upgrade your cleaning routine with trusted Norwex essentials that support a cleaner home and a healthier planet.

  • Laundry Detergent
  • Dryer Balls
  • Envirocloth
  • Window Cloth
  • Dust MItt
  • Degreaser
  • Kitchen towel & cloth
  • Dish Net

Donated by Sharon Batt

Kids Fun & Adventure Bundle
Kids Fun & Adventure Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Value $360 - A playful mix packed with jump passes, pottery class fun, books, local treats, ice cream, and children’s clothing

  • Big Air - (4) 90 Min Jumps ($120)
  • All Fired Up - 2 Free Paint Studio Fees ($40)
  • Author Rebecca Ghorra - 3 Books ($40)
  • Pawleys Island Treats - Gift Card ($20)
  • Gilberts Ice Cream - Gift Card ($20)
  • BB's Children's Clothing - Gift Card ($100)
Coastal Cozy Home Collection
Coastal Cozy Home Collection
$50

Starting bid

Value $165 - Bring a touch of the Low Country home with beautifully crafted coasters, fragrant candles, and a stylish beach tote.

  • The Beech House - 2 Sets of Coasters ($40)
  • Elizabeth Page - 3 Candles ($75)
  • Island Specialties - 1 Beach Tote ($50)
Golf Lover's Basket
Golf Lover’s Basket
$100

Starting bid

Value $285 - Enjoy a pro swing evaluation along with top-tier balls, apparel, and gift cards from leading local golf shops.

  • Steve Dresser - 30min Swing Evaluation ($100)
  • Reserve Golf Course - TPS Golf Balls ($25)
  • Akers Golf - Gift Card & Merch ($35)
  • Surf & Turf Sports - Gift Card ($25)
  • Grand Dunes - Merch & Golf Balls ($100)
The Gentleman's Bourbon & Cigar Basket
The Gentleman’s Bourbon & Cigar Basket
$80

Starting bid

Value $160 - Enjoy premium bottles of bourbon paired with hand-selected cigars and a cutter for a refined, classic experience.

  • Georgetown Liquors - (1) Buffalo Trace Bourbon & (1) 250 Army Bourbon ($120)
  • Havana Cabana - 5 Cigars & Cutter ($40)
Ultimate Golf Lover's Basket
Ultimate Golf Lover’s Basket
$400

Starting bid

Value $800 - The perfect blend of play, gear, and luxury on the greens.

  • Wachesaw Plantation Club - 4 Rounds of Golf + 2 Carts ($750)
  • Surf & Turf Sports - Gift Card ($25)
  • Akers Golf Store - Golf Balls ($25)
Home & Auto Detail Bundle
Home & Auto Detail Bundle
$300

Starting bid

Value $575 - Give your home and vehicle a top-tier refresh with premium car detailing, professional power washing, and a stylish pair of sunglasses to complete the look.

  • (1) Premium Car Detailing ($250)
  • Bird Dog Power Washing for 1 house ($250)
  • Lisa Hudson - 1 Pair Sunglasses ($75)
Home Upgrade Essentials Set
Home Upgrade Essentials Set
$200

Starting bid

Value $775 - Enhance your home with flooring funds, kitchen upgrade savings, and a touch of décor for a polished finish

  • Flooring Plus - Gift Card ($250)
  • Kitchen Tune Up - Gift Card (10% off a remodel up to $500)
  • Southern Splendor - Gift Card ($25)
Personalized Interior Design Consult by Nicole Hart
Personalized Interior Design Consult by Nicole Hart
$200

Starting bid

Value: $800 - Enjoy a three-hour, in-home design consultation with Nicole Hart Interiors, a Pawleys Island–based firm known for creating timeless, comfortable Southern homes. Receive expert guidance on layout, paint selection, window treatments, or solving a design challenge!

Southern Style & Grace Collection
Southern Style & Grace Collection
$100

Starting bid

Value $290 - A curated mix of floral elegance, fine jewelry credit and so much more! Enjoy this beautiful blend of local charms.

  • Greenskeeper Floral - Gift Card ($100)
  • Christophers Fine Jewelers - Gift Card ($50)
  • Sara & Beth Gifts and Home - Lafco Candle ($75)
  • Waccamaw Interiors - Antique Fish Bottle Opener ($40)
  • Coastal Car Wash - Gift Card ($25)
The Gentleman's Elite Spirits & Smoke Collection
The Gentleman’s Elite Spirits & Smoke Collection
$100

Starting bid

Value $200 - A sophisticated pairing of premium bourbon, award-winning whisky, and luxury cigar essentials

  • Gray Man Spirits - Jimmy Red Bourbon ($60)
  • Tupacz Liquors - Courage Conviction Whisky ($80)
  • Tobacco Market - 3 Cigars, 1 Cigar Cutter, 1 Zippo Lighter ($60)
Elite Hormone Evaluation & Wellness Experience
Elite Hormone Evaluation & Wellness Experience
$300

Starting bid

Value $750 - $815 - An exclusive, in-depth hormone evaluation paired with personalized guidance for renewed vitality.


Receive a Complete Hormone Consultation & Labs from Dr. Susan Wilson at the Charleston Health Spa Institute. This full evaluation delivers a detailed look at your hormone levels and expert guidance to help you feel your best.

Timeless Beauty Package
Timeless Beauty Package
$400

Starting bid

Value $925 - Elevate your look with Botox, smooth skin, voluminous lashes, and a salon finish.

  • Posh Aesthetics - 50 Units of Botox ($650)
  • Lash Glow - Full set of Lashes ($185)
  • Oui Vey - Hair Serum ($25) & Gift Card ($40)
  • Tomika's Clip Joint - Men's Cut ($25)
The Gray Man – Original Painting by Danny McLaughlin
The Gray Man – Original Painting by Danny McLaughlin
$275

Starting bid

Value $550 - A stunning original piece by renowned South Carolina artist Danny McLaughlin, celebrated for his longtime work of the legendary Gray Man.


Lorri Acott Ceramic Art Sculpture
Lorri Acott Ceramic Art Sculpture
$300

Starting bid

Value $695 - A standout addition to any art lover’s collection. A handcrafted ceramic replica of Lorri Acott’s monumental sculpture Conversation with Myself, created by an artist celebrated in galleries throughout the U.S.


  • Size: 9”x3”x2”
Bob Jarvis Art Collection
Bob Jarvis Art Collection
$225

Starting bid

Value $500 - This unique collection features paintings, cards, magnets, and a handcrafted ornament by Charleston’s own Bob Jarvis—an eclectic, self-taught artist whose work spans folk art, illustrations, cartoons, and more.

Culture, Flavor & Flair Collection
Culture, Flavor & Flair Collection
$100

Starting bid

Value $300 - A little music, a little luxury, a little indulgence… this collection brings together some of the best experiences and treats the Low Country has to offer.

  • RMC Studios - One Free Music Lesson ($50)
  • Perrones Restaurant - Gift Card ($100)
  • Tupacz Liquors - Bulleit Manhattan Cocktail Mix ($25)
  • Christophers Fine Jewelers - Gift Card ($50)
  • Diff Designer Sunglasses donated by Lisa Hudson ($75)

