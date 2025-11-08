Low Country Veterans Group's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Value $340 - Pamper yourself with the perfect head-to-toe refresh that includes a facial, massage, salon style and so much more.
Starting bid
Value $400 - Enjoy a refined, restaurant-quality dinner crafted right in your own home. This personalized experience includes a custom menu, multi-course meal prepared and served in-home, professional table presentation, and full kitchen clean-up.
Starting bid
Value $410 - The perfect head-to-toe reset for the season...enjoy a massage, facial, soothing pedicure, and a professional shampoo and style!
Starting bid
Value $320 - From fresh local shrimp to top-notch dining, this bundle brings the best of Georgetown cuisine to your table.
Starting bid
Value $100 - Wine, gifts and little luxuries from Little Basket Market
Starting bid
Value $170 - Taste some of our local dining favorites and fresh seafood to bring the coast home.
Gift Cards:
Starting bid
Value $145 - Start fresh with fitness access, wellness merchandise, and everyday health essentials
Starting bid
Value $360 - A mix for the proud pet parent who does it all, this collection offers something special for your pup along with fitness, wellness, art, and auto care essentials to support your everyday life.
Pets
Fitness & Wellness
Auto Care
Experience
Starting bid
Value: $190 - A sustainable collection of Norwex favorites designed to keep your home fresh, clean, and eco-friendly. Upgrade your cleaning routine with trusted Norwex essentials that support a cleaner home and a healthier planet.
Donated by Sharon Batt
Starting bid
Value $360 - A playful mix packed with jump passes, pottery class fun, books, local treats, ice cream, and children’s clothing
Starting bid
Value $165 - Bring a touch of the Low Country home with beautifully crafted coasters, fragrant candles, and a stylish beach tote.
Starting bid
Value $285 - Enjoy a pro swing evaluation along with top-tier balls, apparel, and gift cards from leading local golf shops.
Starting bid
Value $160 - Enjoy premium bottles of bourbon paired with hand-selected cigars and a cutter for a refined, classic experience.
Starting bid
Value $800 - The perfect blend of play, gear, and luxury on the greens.
Starting bid
Value $575 - Give your home and vehicle a top-tier refresh with premium car detailing, professional power washing, and a stylish pair of sunglasses to complete the look.
Starting bid
Value $775 - Enhance your home with flooring funds, kitchen upgrade savings, and a touch of décor for a polished finish
Starting bid
Value: $800 - Enjoy a three-hour, in-home design consultation with Nicole Hart Interiors, a Pawleys Island–based firm known for creating timeless, comfortable Southern homes. Receive expert guidance on layout, paint selection, window treatments, or solving a design challenge!
Starting bid
Value $290 - A curated mix of floral elegance, fine jewelry credit and so much more! Enjoy this beautiful blend of local charms.
Starting bid
Value $200 - A sophisticated pairing of premium bourbon, award-winning whisky, and luxury cigar essentials
Starting bid
Value $750 - $815 - An exclusive, in-depth hormone evaluation paired with personalized guidance for renewed vitality.
Receive a Complete Hormone Consultation & Labs from Dr. Susan Wilson at the Charleston Health Spa Institute. This full evaluation delivers a detailed look at your hormone levels and expert guidance to help you feel your best.
Starting bid
Value $925 - Elevate your look with Botox, smooth skin, voluminous lashes, and a salon finish.
Starting bid
Value $550 - A stunning original piece by renowned South Carolina artist Danny McLaughlin, celebrated for his longtime work of the legendary Gray Man.
Starting bid
Value $695 - A standout addition to any art lover’s collection. A handcrafted ceramic replica of Lorri Acott’s monumental sculpture Conversation with Myself, created by an artist celebrated in galleries throughout the U.S.
Starting bid
Value $500 - This unique collection features paintings, cards, magnets, and a handcrafted ornament by Charleston’s own Bob Jarvis—an eclectic, self-taught artist whose work spans folk art, illustrations, cartoons, and more.
Starting bid
Value $300 - A little music, a little luxury, a little indulgence… this collection brings together some of the best experiences and treats the Low Country has to offer.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!