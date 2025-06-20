Lowcountry Sings! Sponsorships

Enjoy a reserved table with 8 tickets to the event. You will also receive recognition on social media for your support!
Entrance tickets and reserved seating for a party of 4.
Enjoy entrance tickets and reserved seating for your party of 8! Benefits include logo and recognition at event, 8 drink tickets, inclusion in press releases, and recognition on social media.
Enjoy entrance tickets and reserved seating for your party of 8! Benefits include logo and recognition at event, 8 drink tickets, and recognition on social media.
Enjoy entrance tickets and reserved seating for your party of 8! Benefits include logo and recognition at event, 8 drink tickets, and recognition on social media.
Enjoy entrance tickets and reserved seating for your party of 8! Benefits include logo and recognition at event, 8 drink tickets, and recognition on social media.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing