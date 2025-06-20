Lowcountry Sings! Sponsorships

301 N Hickory St

Summerville, SC 29483, USA

Table Sponsor
$500

Enjoy a reserved table with 8 tickets to the event. You will also receive recognition on social media for your support!

Song Sponsor
$400

Entrance tickets and reserved seating for a party of 4.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Enjoy entrance tickets and reserved seating for your party of 8! Benefits include logo and recognition at event, 8 drink tickets, inclusion in press releases, and recognition on social media.

Photo Sponsor
$2,000

Enjoy entrance tickets and reserved seating for your party of 8! Benefits include logo and recognition at event, 8 drink tickets, and recognition on social media.

Bar Sponsor
$2,000

Enjoy entrance tickets and reserved seating for your party of 8! Benefits include logo and recognition at event, 8 drink tickets, and recognition on social media.

Main Stage Sponsor
$2,500

Enjoy entrance tickets and reserved seating for your party of 8! Benefits include logo and recognition at event, 8 drink tickets, and recognition on social media.

