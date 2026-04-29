St. Augustine Public Montessori School

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St. Augustine Public Montessori School

Lower Elementary Field Day- May 27th 2026

7 Williams St

St. Augustine, FL 32084, USA

Field Day Admission
$5


Dear Parent/Guardian,

We are excited to announce an upcoming in-school field trip! Students will have the opportunity to participate in a fun filled day of games and activities for our Second Annual Field Day.

Field Day will be held based on grade levels in the Green Space

Date

Early Childhood: May 26th 

Lower Elementary: May 27th 

Upper Elementary: May 28th

Location: Green Space

Cost: $5 per student

Please complete the permission slip below and return it with the $5 fee by May 22nd. Payment can be made by using the Zeffy link:

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