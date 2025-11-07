Bossier Christian Academy

Offered by

Bossier Christian Academy

About this shop

Lower Elementary Holiday Giving Campaign

Lower EL Language Bundle 1 item
Lower EL Language Bundle 1 item
Lower EL Language Bundle 1 item
Lower EL Language Bundle 1
$300

2 Cabinets

Farm and Farm Animal Set

2 Dictionaries

Sentence Analyses Set

Lower EL Language Bundle 2 item
Lower EL Language Bundle 2 item
Lower EL Language Bundle 2
$100

Printed International Alphabet

Red & Blue Set

Lower EL Math Bundle 1 item
Lower EL Math Bundle 1 item
Lower EL Math Bundle 1
$110

Dot Board

2 Multiplication Bead Board


Lower Elementary Math Bundle 1 item
Lower Elementary Math Bundle 1 item
Lower Elementary Math Bundle 1
$80

Pythagoras Board and Tiles

2 Pythagoras board exercise set

Lower Elementary Math Bundle 3 item
Lower Elementary Math Bundle 3 item
Lower Elementary Math Bundle 3 item
Lower Elementary Math Bundle 3
$200

Learning about money


Lower Elementary Math Bundle 4 item
Lower Elementary Math Bundle 4
$600

Math bundle (fractions, facts & operations, graphing, & measurement)

Lower Elementary Golden Math Bundle item
Lower Elementary Golden Math Bundle
$50

Golden Mats

Lower Elementary Geometry Bundle item
Lower Elementary Geometry Bundle item
Lower Elementary Geometry Bundle
$410

Geometric Stick Material

Large Working Board for Stick Material

Practical Life Bundle item
Practical Life Bundle item
Practical Life Bundle item
Practical Life Bundle
$210

Small dustpan and mini broom duster

Embroidery stand

Large magnetic dry erase board

Set of magnetic name tags

Small magnetic dry erase board

Paper Towel Holder

U.S. Puzzle Map Bundle item
U.S. Puzzle Map Bundle item
U.S. Puzzle Map Bundle item
U.S. Puzzle Map Bundle
$180

U.S. Puzzle Map

U.S. Puzzle Map Control

North America Puzzle Map

Lower Land and Water Forms Bundle item
Lower Land and Water Forms Bundle item
Lower Land and Water Forms Bundle
$120

Land & water form trays: set 1

Land & water form trays: set 2

Lower Elementary Chair Bundle item
Lower Elementary Chair Bundle
$150

2 - 16" Birch Chair

Lower Elementary Work Rug Bundle item
Lower Elementary Work Rug Bundle
$150

Work Rugs

Add a donation for Bossier Christian Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!