Lower Keys Fall Migration Mania Birding & Wildlife Adventure

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Description:

Early Bird Walk (self-guided at 7:00 a.m.)

Birding Guided Tour (8:00–10:00 a.m.) with Dr. Mark Whiteside – Birding ID & Census Recording

Butterfly Guided Tour (10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.) with Taylor Hunt, UF – Butterfly ID & Census Recording

All-day Garden admission until 4:00 p.m.

Official KWBGS Bird List included

While the guided tours are best suited for older children and teens, children of all ages will enjoy receiving Wings Over Florida bird and butterfly checklist booklets. During the tours our Education Manager will be available to assist children in completing their checklists as they observe birds and butterflies throughout the Garden.