Key West Botanical Garden Society Inc

Hosted by

Key West Botanical Garden Society Inc

About this event

Lower Keys Fall Migration Mania Birding & Wildlife Adventure

5210 College Rd

Key West, FL 33040, USA

Full Flight Early Bird Experience
$20

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Description:

  • Early Bird Walk (self-guided at 7:00 a.m.)
  • Birding Guided Tour (8:00–10:00 a.m.) with Dr. Mark Whiteside – Birding ID & Census Recording
  • Butterfly Guided Tour (10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.) with Taylor Hunt, UF – Butterfly ID & Census Recording
  • All-day Garden admission until 4:00 p.m.
  • Official KWBGS Bird List included

While the guided tours are best suited for older children and teens, children of all ages will enjoy receiving Wings Over Florida bird and butterfly checklist booklets. During the tours our Education Manager will be available to assist children in completing their checklists as they observe birds and butterflies throughout the Garden.

Birding Guided Tour (8:00–10:00 a.m.) Dr. Mark Whiteside
$10

Birding Guided Tour (8:00–10:00 a.m.) with Dr. Mark Whiteside

Description: Birding ID & Census Recording

  • Guided birdwatching & citizen science experience
  • All-day Garden admission until 4:00 p.m.
  • Official KWBGS Bird List included

While the guided tours are best suited for older children and teens, children of all ages will enjoy receiving Wings Over Florida bird and butterfly checklist booklets. During the tours our Education Manager will be available to assist children in completing their checklists as they observe birds and butterflies throughout the Garden.

Butterfly Guided Tour (10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.)
$10

Butterfly Guided Tour (10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.) with Taylor Hunt, UF — $10

Description: Butterfly ID & Census Recording

  • Guided butterfly & citizen science experience
  • All-day Garden admission until 4:00 p.m.
  • Official KWBGS Bird List included

While the guided tours are best suited for older children and teens, children of all ages will enjoy receiving Wings Over Florida bird and butterfly checklist booklets. During the tours our Education Manager will be available to assist children in completing their checklists as they observe birds and butterflies throughout the Garden.

KWBGS Member Full Flight Early Bird Experience
Free

KWBGS Member Full Flight Early Bird Experience — FREE

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Description:

  • Early Bird Walk (self-guided at 7:00 a.m.)
  • Birding Guided Tour (8:00–10:00 a.m.) with Dr. Mark Whiteside – Birding ID & Census Recording
  • Butterfly Guided Tour (10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.) with Taylor Hunt, UF – Butterfly ID & Census Recording
  • All-day Garden admission until 4:00 p.m.
  • Official KWBGS Bird List included

While the guided tours are best suited for older children and teens, children of all ages will enjoy receiving Wings Over Florida bird and butterfly checklist booklets. During the tours our Education Manager will be available to assist children in completing their checklists as they observe birds and butterflies throughout the Garden.

KWBGS Member Birding Guided Tour (8:00–10:00 a.m.)
Free

KWBGS Member Birding Guided Tour (8:00–10:00 a.m.) with Dr. Mark Whiteside – Birding ID & Census Recording

  • Guided birdwatching & citizen science experience
  • All-day Garden admission until 4:00 p.m.
  • Official KWBGS Bird List included

While the guided tours are best suited for older children and teens, children of all ages will enjoy receiving Wings Over Florida bird and butterfly checklist booklets. During the tours our Education Manager will be available to assist children in completing their checklists as they observe birds and butterflies throughout the Garden.

KWBGS Member Butterfly Guided Tour (10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.)
Free

KWBGS Member Butterfly Guided Tour (10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.) with Taylor Hunt, UF Butterfly ID & Census Recording

  • Guided butterfly & citizen science experience
  • All-day Garden admission until 4:00 p.m.
  • Official KWBGS Bird List included

While the guided tours are best suited for older children and teens, children of all ages will enjoy receiving Wings Over Florida bird and butterfly checklist booklets. During the tours our Education Manager will be available to assist children in completing their checklists as they observe birds and butterflies throughout the Garden.

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