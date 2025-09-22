Lower Keys Fall Migration Mania Birding & Wildlife Adventure

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About this event
Time: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Description:
While the guided tours are best suited for older children and teens, children of all ages will enjoy receiving Wings Over Florida bird and butterfly checklist booklets. During the tours our Education Manager will be available to assist children in completing their checklists as they observe birds and butterflies throughout the Garden.
Birding Guided Tour (8:00–10:00 a.m.) with Dr. Mark Whiteside
Description: Birding ID & Census Recording
While the guided tours are best suited for older children and teens, children of all ages will enjoy receiving Wings Over Florida bird and butterfly checklist booklets. During the tours our Education Manager will be available to assist children in completing their checklists as they observe birds and butterflies throughout the Garden.
Butterfly Guided Tour (10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.) with Taylor Hunt, UF — $10
Description: Butterfly ID & Census Recording
While the guided tours are best suited for older children and teens, children of all ages will enjoy receiving Wings Over Florida bird and butterfly checklist booklets. During the tours our Education Manager will be available to assist children in completing their checklists as they observe birds and butterflies throughout the Garden.
KWBGS Member Full Flight Early Bird Experience — FREE
Time: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Description:
While the guided tours are best suited for older children and teens, children of all ages will enjoy receiving Wings Over Florida bird and butterfly checklist booklets. During the tours our Education Manager will be available to assist children in completing their checklists as they observe birds and butterflies throughout the Garden.
KWBGS Member Birding Guided Tour (8:00–10:00 a.m.) with Dr. Mark Whiteside – Birding ID & Census Recording
While the guided tours are best suited for older children and teens, children of all ages will enjoy receiving Wings Over Florida bird and butterfly checklist booklets. During the tours our Education Manager will be available to assist children in completing their checklists as they observe birds and butterflies throughout the Garden.
KWBGS Member Butterfly Guided Tour (10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.) with Taylor Hunt, UF — Butterfly ID & Census Recording
While the guided tours are best suited for older children and teens, children of all ages will enjoy receiving Wings Over Florida bird and butterfly checklist booklets. During the tours our Education Manager will be available to assist children in completing their checklists as they observe birds and butterflies throughout the Garden.
$
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