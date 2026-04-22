Lower Rio Grande Valley City Secretary Association Chapter's Silent Auction

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The Power Bloom charger is designed to brighten your space as it declutters and decorates your surroundings. This charming, aesthetic gadget can charge up to three devices at once while doubling as a beautiful piece of décor. No more senseless mess!
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Always on the go? Phone running out of battery too quickly? Worry no more! This convenient magnetic power bank is ready to save the day in any situation. Just keep it close, and forget about your phone shutting off anytime soon.
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Has life been a little stressful lately? Here’s your chance to escape for a weekend at Tony Butler’s Golf Course. Let the sunshine melt your worries away as you enjoy the fresh air and wide‑open greens. Make the most of this eighty dollar gift certificate and treat yourself to a moment of calm, joy, and well‑earned relaxation.
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Classic, timeless, and practical. What more could we say? These clutches are the easiest way to look effortlessly chic at any moment while keeping your most important belongings right by your side.
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Chic, charming, and ready for adventure. These clutches are little treasures just waiting to join you on your next outing. Slip one into your hand and instantly feel that touch of magic that keeps your style polished and your essentials gathered close. Fashion made effortless, with a sprinkle of delight.
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Be in style and stay productive wherever you go! This sleek, handy laptop carrier is ready to elevate any outfit while you take care of business. It’s truly the best of both worlds!
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Ruh roh, I’m hungry! Win a $50 gift card to one of your favorite restaurants. Forget about cooking and just sit back, relax and let the delicious food come to you!
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Take your drinks and snacks anywhere with this insulated backpack cooler designed for convenience and fun. Includes a premium YETI Colster to keep your favorite beverage ice cold while you enjoy the adventure. This item includes a $50 gift card.
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Movie Night Basket packed with all the essentials for the perfect cozy night in featuring popcorn, chips, cheese, pickles, and Coke for the ultimate snack spread. Grab your favorite movie, kick back, and enjoy a fun night full of crunch, flavor, and classic movie treats.
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Calling all fans of the Dallas Cowboys — this ultimate Cowboys basket is packed with team spirit featuring a Dallas Cowboys cap, football, and cup perfect for game day or showing off your Cowboys pride year round. A great gift for any true fan ready to cheer on America’s Team in style.
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This cozy gift basket is loaded with gourmet popcorn, sugar cookies, decadent chocolates, a scented candle, notepad, Starbucks Instant Colombian Coffee, wireless earbuds, and a sleek stainless steel mug. It’s the perfect blend of comfort and treats all wrapped in a beautiful basket.
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This delightful basket is packed with gourmet snacks, chocolate candy, a large candle, notepad, Starbucks Instant Colombian Coffee, wireless earbuds, and a stylish stainless steel bottle. A fun and indulgent treat for anyone who deserves a little pampering.
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A sleek tablet, a stylish mug, and a trusty notepad has everything you need to look brilliantly productive even on your laziest days. Bid boldly and bring home the set that says, “Yes, I absolutely have my life together… mostly."
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Serve up the ultimate pickleball prize with a basket packed full of pickleball fun and tasty pickle themed snacks perfect for game day fuel! Whether you are a seasoned player or just here for the dill-icious treats, this basket is guaranteed to be a smashing hit.
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Ready to blast your favorite tunes? Let’s rock n’ roll with a powerful Bose Speaker.
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Are you stressed for carrying the weight of your city? Get ready to relax with a 40 minute massage and spa day.
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