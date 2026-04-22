Hosted by

Lower Rio Grande Valley City Secretary Association Chapter

About this event

Sales closed

Lower Rio Grande Valley City Secretary Association Chapter's Silent Auction

Plant Charger item
Plant Charger
$15

Starting bid

The Power Bloom charger is designed to brighten your space as it declutters and decorates your surroundings. This charming, aesthetic gadget can charge up to three devices at once while doubling as a beautiful piece of décor. No more senseless mess!

Power Bank Charger item
Power Bank Charger
$25

Starting bid

Always on the go? Phone running out of battery too quickly? Worry no more! This convenient magnetic power bank is ready to save the day in any situation. Just keep it close, and forget about your phone shutting off anytime soon.

Tony Butler Tee Time Certificate item
Tony Butler Tee Time Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Has life been a little stressful lately? Here’s your chance to escape for a weekend at Tony Butler’s Golf Course. Let the sunshine melt your worries away as you enjoy the fresh air and wide‑open greens. Make the most of this eighty dollar gift certificate and treat yourself to a moment of calm, joy, and well‑earned relaxation.

Michael Kors Wallet item
Michael Kors Wallet
$60

Starting bid

Classic, timeless, and practical. What more could we say? These clutches are the easiest way to look effortlessly chic at any moment while keeping your most important belongings right by your side.

Michael Kors Wallet item
Michael Kors Wallet
$60

Starting bid

Chic, charming, and ready for adventure. These clutches are little treasures just waiting to join you on your next outing. Slip one into your hand and instantly feel that touch of magic that keeps your style polished and your essentials gathered close. Fashion made effortless, with a sprinkle of delight.

Laptop Bag item
Laptop Bag
$15

Starting bid

Be in style and stay productive wherever you go! This sleek, handy laptop carrier is ready to elevate any outfit while you take care of business. It’s truly the best of both worlds!

Restaurant Gift Card item
Restaurant Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Ruh roh, I’m hungry! Win a $50 gift card to one of your favorite restaurants. Forget about cooking and just sit back, relax and let the delicious food come to you!

Backpack Cooler with Yeti Colster item
Backpack Cooler with Yeti Colster
$35

Starting bid

Take your drinks and snacks anywhere with this insulated backpack cooler designed for convenience and fun. Includes a premium YETI Colster to keep your favorite beverage ice cold while you enjoy the adventure. This item includes a $50 gift card.

Movie Basket item
Movie Basket
$20

Starting bid

Movie Night Basket packed with all the essentials for the perfect cozy night in featuring popcorn, chips, cheese, pickles, and Coke for the ultimate snack spread. Grab your favorite movie, kick back, and enjoy a fun night full of crunch, flavor, and classic movie treats.

Cowboys Basket item
Cowboys Basket
$40

Starting bid

Calling all fans of the Dallas Cowboys — this ultimate Cowboys basket is packed with team spirit featuring a Dallas Cowboys cap, football, and cup perfect for game day or showing off your Cowboys pride year round. A great gift for any true fan ready to cheer on America’s Team in style.

Gift Basket-Mug item
Gift Basket-Mug
$20

Starting bid

This cozy gift basket is loaded with gourmet popcorn, sugar cookies, decadent chocolates, a scented candle, notepad, Starbucks Instant Colombian Coffee, wireless earbuds, and a sleek stainless steel mug. It’s the perfect blend of comfort and treats all wrapped in a beautiful basket.

Gift Basket-Cup item
Gift Basket-Cup
$20

Starting bid

This delightful basket is packed with gourmet snacks, chocolate candy, a large candle, notepad, Starbucks Instant Colombian Coffee, wireless earbuds, and a stylish stainless steel bottle. A fun and indulgent treat for anyone who deserves a little pampering.

Tablet item
Tablet
$75

Starting bid

A sleek tablet, a stylish mug, and a trusty notepad has everything you need to look brilliantly productive even on your laziest days. Bid boldly and bring home the set that says, “Yes, I absolutely have my life together… mostly."

Pickleball Gift Basket item
Pickleball Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Serve up the ultimate pickleball prize with a basket packed full of pickleball fun and tasty pickle themed snacks perfect for game day fuel! Whether you are a seasoned player or just here for the dill-icious treats, this basket is guaranteed to be a smashing hit.

Bose Speaker item
Bose Speaker
$20

Starting bid

Ready to blast your favorite tunes? Let’s rock n’ roll with a powerful Bose Speaker.

Relaxation Basket for 2 item
Relaxation Basket for 2
$50

Starting bid

Are you stressed for carrying the weight of your city? Get ready to relax with a 40 minute massage and spa day.

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