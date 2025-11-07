Hosted by

Lowman UMC

About this event

Sales closed

Lowman UMC's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4101 SW 15th St, Topeka, KS 66604, USA

Quilt- Purple item
Quilt- Purple
$50

Starting bid

Twin quilt--

Lilac printed fabric with purple and black fabrics.

Machine quilted.

Sunflower quilt item
Sunflower quilt
$50

Starting bid

Twin quilt--

sunflower printed fabric, with brown and white fabric.

Machine quilted.

Rose lap quilt item
Rose lap quilt
$25

Starting bid

Lap quilt--

Rose patterned fabric with dark red and cream fabric.

Machine quilted.

Teal geometric lap quilt item
Teal geometric lap quilt
$25

Starting bid

Lap quilt--

Colorful geometric fabric with teal and cream fabrics.

Machine quilted

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!