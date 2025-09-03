Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Company No. 1's Shop

In order to be ready and equipped to respond to your needs, Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Company operates a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) twenty-four hours per day seven days a week. Staffing on this ambulance includes a paramedic and an emergency medical technician (EMT) who treats illnesses and injuries and transports patients to the hospital.

By subscribing to the annual Ambulance Service Membership, residents can be prepared for medical emergencies, save money, and support the fire company.

The 2025 Ambulance Service Membership includes:

Unlimited emergency basic life support (BLS) transport. Two routine transports provided by Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Company No. 1. Please understand that these transports are handled on a “Crew Available Basis” and are limited to 10 patient load miles. For transports over 15 miles, a discount is offered to members. Routine transports must be medically necessary. It is IMPERATIVE that you request Loyalsock for non-emergency transport. If you fail to designate Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 as your provider, another ambulance service may be dispatched resulting in a bill. Your ambulance membership DOES NOT cover this cost and Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 will not be responsible in paying bill for outside services. Should a crew not be available for your non-emergency transport, a mutual aid ambulance will respond. You may be billed by the other service. Again Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 is NOT responsible for these charges. Insurance deductibles and co-pays.

The 2025 Ambulance Service Membership does NOT Cover:

More than two routine transports. Long distant transports. Charges for services provided by a mutual aid ambulance or fee for service company.