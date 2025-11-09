Loyalty 145: Alzheimer's Bracelet Fundraiser

Made with genuine natural stones and accented with a purple Alzheimer's Awareness charm, every piece carries a message of hope and remembrance.

Bracelets are selected at random, so each one is a beautiful surprise. The photos shown are examples of the styles available, but specific stone types cannot be guaranteed. 100% of the proceeds go to the Alzheimer's Association.





Shipping information: To help with postage cost's; if you'd like to include a donation when checking out to cover shipping cost's it would be appreciated.