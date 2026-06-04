Loyd Wilson Shotgun & RAWtools South

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About this shop
We like to think these tools are proof that transformation is possible, and that transformation is happening as you go to work working in the dirt.
These tools are strong and ready to sink into the soil, but they can also be displayed on your mantel. Dig into the dirt of your backyard and discuss with your neighbors what you can do to grow a more peaceful community.
Hand forged from about six inches of a shotgun barrel, these hearty shovel scoops are great for digging in your garden or scooping potting soil. These vary in weight and shape depending on the section and style of gun it was made from. We play around with the shape of the digging end; some are flatish, some roundish and others more angular and pointed.
The metal spades are all stamped with an olive branch, the RAWtools South “maker's mark.” Every handle is custom turned on our lathe to fit each unique portion of the barrel and held in place with a wood wedge and 2 part slow cure epoxy. We sand and polish the heads and then treat both the metal and wood with RAWtools South secret blend of Blacksmith Budder™.
All of these pendants were cut from a strip of steel that held the two barrels of the shotgun together. They were cut, forged, stamped with an olive branch that is RAWtools South's "makers mark," and then polished. They can be used as a keychain or worn on a neckless. They're shown here on 3' x 3" grids.
All our "pendants are made from bits of guns that are too small to forge into garden tools but are big enough to help us spread the word and address the number one cause of death for children and teenagers in our country.
It's possible that this shotgun was purchased in Tippah County Mississippi where Loyd grew up on farmland the Wilsons held since the 1830s and was then carried to Union County.
These bracelets were made from a metal strap on the shotgun. Like all our pendants, they're too small to forge into a garden tool, but they are big enough to be seen and enjoyed. They're shown here on 3"x 3" grids.
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