Loyd Wilson Shotgun & RAWtools South

We like to think these tools are proof that transformation is possible, and that transformation is happening as you go to work working in the dirt.





These tools are strong and ready to sink into the soil, but they can also be displayed on your mantel. Dig into the dirt of your backyard and discuss with your neighbors what you can do to grow a more peaceful community.





Hand forged from about six inches of a shotgun barrel, these hearty shovel scoops are great for digging in your garden or scooping potting soil. These vary in weight and shape depending on the section and style of gun it was made from. We play around with the shape of the digging end; some are flatish, some roundish and others more angular and pointed.





The metal spades are all stamped with an olive branch, the RAWtools South “maker's mark.” Every handle is custom turned on our lathe to fit each unique portion of the barrel and held in place with a wood wedge and 2 part slow cure epoxy. We sand and polish the heads and then treat both the metal and wood with RAWtools South secret blend of Blacksmith Budder™.



