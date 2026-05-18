LP Shenanigans's Annual Raffle 2026

Each Ticket is $20.





The drawing will be at the boys World Series party on June 14th. We will go live on Facebook and also call the winners incase they do not have Facebook. You will meet with Coach Darin to get your gun the week after the party before we leave for World Series.





1st winner will win a Savage Arms 93R17 Cam .17 HMR

2nd winner will win a Ruger Security-9 9mm

3rd winner will win a Gforce Arms GF1 Refuge 12 gauge